A queen misses the entire Royal Ascot game for the first time in her 70-year reign

The Queen missed the final day of the Royal Ascot yesterday, which means she did not attend the famous racing meeting for the first time in her reign.

The monarch was replaced in the royal procession by the Duke of Kent, followed by Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A lifelong racing fan, the Queen chose to watch at home at Windsor Castle, just a 15-minute drive from Berkshire Stadium.

But her absence failed to calm the raucous atmosphere, as thousands of glamorous race-goers displayed their beauty – among them Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his partner, oil heiress Lindsey Wallace, mother of two.

Beatrice’s outfits looked inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge, who stunned the Ascot crowd on Friday with a polka-dotted dress similar to the one worn by Princess Diana in 1988.

Instead of the scorching heat earlier in the week, yesterday’s parade ran under gunmetal skies and a brisk breeze forced Beatrice, 33, to cover her lap in a blanket and the other parade members to grab their hats.

Mrs. Victoria Hervey during the fifth day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Aside from members of the royal family, celebrities and sports stars have flocked to Ascot

Georgia Tovolo wears an all-white suit during Day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

The royal family was greeted by a guard of honor of 70 children dressed in the famous purple, red and gold Queen’s silk.

Beatrice carried out an increasing number of engagements after it was said that Andrew wanted his daughters to have more duties.

The Duke of York himself has skipped one of the most colorful events on the royal calendar, amid speculation that he wants to avoid embarrassing his fellow royals.

Aside from the royals, celebrities and sports stars have flocked to Ascot.

Among these socialites are Georgia Tuffolo and Lady Victoria Hervey, who dazzled in all-white outfits. Former soccer player Rio Ferdinand also attended for the first time. He said: The atmosphere is crazy. I love him.’

In a note to Royal Ascot 2022, the Queen wrote: “I have been extremely grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community.”