September 28, 2022

A racist message was sent to iPhones via Apple News from the hacked website Fast Company

Len Houle September 28, 2022

Hackers breached the internal systems of Fast Company magazine on Tuesday night, defacing the company’s main news site and sending racist notifications via Apple News to iPhone users.

The two-sentence notice was attributed to Fast Company and contained the n-word and graphic language, prompting shocked users to post screenshots on Twitter.

Although the abuses at media companies were unheard of, the notification was one of the biggest abuses of Apple’s Walled Garden in memory. There was no indication that the user’s security had been compromised other than the annoying wording.

“Fast Company’s Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening. Two obscene and racist notices were sent within a minute of each other,” the magazine said via email. “The messages are vile and inconsistent with Fast Company’s content. We are investigating the situation and have suspended and closed the broadcast FastCompany.com Until we make sure the situation is resolved.”

An Apple spokesperson pointed to a tweet from Apple News that said, “An incredibly offensive alert has been sent from Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has taken down their channel.”

While defacing the magazine’s website, an article titled Sponsored Content provided hackers describing how the hack occurred.

This account said the group went into the company’s WordPress software and found keys for functions including the Apple News API.

