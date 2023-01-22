January 22, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A radio signal has been captured from 9 billion light-years away

Cheryl Riley January 22, 2023 2 min read

Space.com said on Friday that a radio signal 9 billion light-years from Earth was captured in record-breaking.

The signal was detected by a unique wavelength known as the “21cm line” or “hydrogen line”, which is said to be emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms.

A signal picked up by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India could mean just that Scientists can start to investigate The report pointed to the formation of some of the oldest stars and galaxies.

The researchers detected the signal from a “star-forming galaxy” named SDSSJ0826+5630, which was emitted when the 13.8-billion-year-old Milky Way – the galaxy in which Earth resides – was only 4.9 billion years old.

“It’s equivalent baccalaureate lookThe author and postdoctoral cosmologist at McGill University, Arnab Chakraborty, said in a statement this week.

pillars of creation
The signal means that scientists can track the formation of the largest stars and galaxies.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Galaxies are said to emit light across a wide range of radio wavelengths. But until recently, radio waves with a wavelength of 21 cm were only recorded from nearby galaxies.

“A galaxy emits different types of radio signals. Until now, it was only possible to pick up this particular signal from a nearby galaxy, which limits our knowledge of those galaxies closest to Earth,” Chakraborty said.

The signal allowed astronomers to measure the galaxy’s gas content and thus find the galaxy’s mass.

The report said that this design led scientists to conclude that this distant galaxy is twice the mass of stars visible from Earth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How to watch the “green comet” as it approaches its closest point in 50,000 years

January 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The South Korean lunar probe is taking amazing pictures of the Earth and the Moon

January 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A solution to hypercapnia? A new study suggests fertilizing the ocean

January 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Coronation of King Charles III: New details released by Buckingham Palace, including a star-studded concert

January 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A radio signal has been captured from 9 billion light-years away

January 22, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Patriots OC research shows Bill Belichick’s relief trumps all

January 22, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

343 Industries Will Continue to Develop Halo “Now and in the Future”

January 22, 2023 Len Houle