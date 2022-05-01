May 1, 2022

A rare black moon solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun over South America

Cheryl Riley May 1, 2022 3 min read

Skywatchers across parts of the Southern Hemisphere were treated to the first partial eclipse of the year today.

The Partial solar eclipse on April 30, one of two that occurred in 2022, swept across parts of South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. The solar eclipse It started at 2:45 PM EDT (1845 GMT) in the far southeast Pacific near the coast of Antarctica. It lasted less than four hours, and ended at 6:37 p.m. EDT (2237 GMT) over the South Atlantic, according to TimeandDate.comalthough to many observers, the sun is setting and it is still a partial eclipse.

