March 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A Russian journalist organized a TV protest: It's Putin's war

A Russian journalist organized a TV protest: It’s Putin’s war

Frank Tomlinson March 21, 2022 2 min read

The editor-in-chief of Moscow TV, which organized a live protest against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, said the conflict is “Putin’s war, not Putin’s war.” [the] The Russian People’s War.

Journalist Marina Ovsinikova ran onto Russia’s official news broadcasting site last week with an anti-war sign saying “No to war” and “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here” in both English and Russian.

One of the broadcasters of the station, Channel One, was transmitting the news at that time.

Ovsyannikova was charged with an “administrative offense” and fined $280, at least for the time being.

Then she appeared on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos to tell the world that the Russians did not support the war.

“With the start of the war, I could not eat. I could not sleep,” Ovsyannikova said. “What we showed on our programs was completely different from what was happening in reality.

“The propaganda on our state channels is getting more and more distorted. The Russian people are really against the war. It’s Putin’s war, it’s not. [the] The Russian People’s War.

Ovsyannikova said she and her colleagues were shocked when the war broke out and that she realized she had to do something after a week of covering the station.

Marina Ovsianikova was charged with an “administrative crime” and fined $280 for publicly protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
AFP via Getty Images
A woman looks at a computer screen watching a dissident Russian employee of Channel One enter the Ostankino TV studio live during the broadcast of the most watched evening news in Russia.
Ovsyannikova ran onto the Russian official newsgroup broadcast last week with an anti-war sign that said, “No to war” and “Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here.”
AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian firefighters and security teams at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv.
Ovsyannikova said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “Putin’s war”, not a war by the Russian people.
Environmental Protection Agency / Atef Safadi

“I can show the Russian people that this is just propaganda, expose this propaganda for what it is and perhaps motivate some people to speak out against the war,” she said of her decision to storm the site.

See also  Biden announces new measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ovsyannikova encouraged more Russians to speak out and express their opposition.

“I was hoping my performance would, in some way, help people change their minds,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an annual teleconference with the country's citizens.
Ovsyanikova said the war was filled with Putin’s propaganda that she hoped to expose and raise awareness.
Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

The TV editor appears to be still in Russia, and while she was concerned about her children’s safety, she said she was refusing her asylum claim elsewhere because I was “a patriot; I want to live in Russia. My children want to live in Russia.”

The mother said the protest was a “spontaneous decision” born of deep frustration and “dissatisfaction with the current situation that has been building for many years.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“I am ready for negotiations” with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean “third world war”

March 20, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Zelensky says what Russia is doing in Mariupol “will be remembered for centuries”

March 20, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

The battle for Mariupol impedes the rescue of civilians trapped in the theater | Ukraine

March 20, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Source says Kanye West’s cancellation of Grammys performance has nothing to do with Trevor Noah

March 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists have discovered a new form of ice – it may be common on distant, water-rich planets

March 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

NCAA Men’s Championship: Houston advances to the Round of 16

March 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

PS4 players just got a big free gift

March 21, 2022 Len Houle