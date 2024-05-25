May 26, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A security guard was moving actress Maciel Taveras off the carpet

A security guard was moving actress Maciel Taveras off the carpet

Roxanne Bacchus May 26, 2024 2 min read

It looks like the security guard who exchanged hot news with Kelly Rowland on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is back in the news.

Screenshots circulated on social media The female security guard appears to be trying to move Dominican actress Maciel Taveras down the stairs of the Palais des Festivals, which eventually leads to Taveras pushing the guard.

The video posted on The security guard can be seen motioning for Taveras to move along the carpet after she opened the train of her dress.

The actress can then be seen exchanging words with the security guard while the guard was raising her arm and trying to surround her on the stairs. When Taveras stopped and tried to spread the train of her dress, she was seen pushing the security guard’s arm away.

Maciel Taveras at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2024.

Andreas Rentz/Getty


She then waved to the fans before the security guard raised her arm again and tried to get her to move away from the carpet. Taveras then appeared to push her and her arm away before speaking warmly to her again.

The new video comes a few days after a video of Rowland with a security guard during… Marcelo Meo the first show. the Middle East and Africa neglect The 43-year-old actress explained the incident in an interview with The Associated Press at the amfAR Cannes Gala in France on Thursday, May 23.

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” she told the outlet. “I have limits, and I stand by those limits, and that’s all.”

She added: “There were other women who attended that carpet who did not look exactly like me, and they were not scolded, pushed, or asked to get off.” “I stood my ground, and I felt she should stand my ground, but I stood my ground.”

Never miss a story – subscribe People’s free daily newsletter To stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A video captured of this incident showed the security guard extending his arm to keep Rowland moving, while the star can be seen speaking warmly to her and pointing her finger at her at one point. Several people accompanying the singer appeared to interfere, but the guard continued to move them along the carpet.

Many other stars walked up the infamous staircase throughout last week, including Meryl Streep, Sebastian Stan, and… Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga Stars Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14. The jury awards, including the Palme d’Or, will be announced beforehand Barbie Director Greta Gerwig and other members, at the closing ceremony on Saturday, May 25.

See also  "You have some realistic assessment to do."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The Rolling Stones rock MetLife Stadium ahead of Memorial Day weekend

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Morgan Spurlock, director of the documentary Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The Beach Boys Disney+ documentary recounts decades of history

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

A security guard was moving actress Maciel Taveras off the carpet

May 26, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The largest ice shelf in Antarctica is behaving strangely

May 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Caitlin Clark’s next WNBA matchup: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces tonight

May 26, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Jury awards Bungie victory in landmark anti-cheat decision

May 26, 2024 Len Houle