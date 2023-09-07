A senior official says the EU crackdown on Apple, Meta and others is aimed at avoiding a forced breakup

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton spoke to CNBC about the latest regulations regarding big tech companies.

BRUSSELS – US tech giants are facing tougher rules in Europe, with more regulation announced this week, but a senior EU official told CNBC the aim is to avoid forced breakups of large firms.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, named six “gatekeepers” on Wednesday — companies with an annual turnover of more than 7.5 billion euros ($8 billion) or 45 million monthly active users within the bloc. They are Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and ByteDance, who now have six months to comply with stricter market rules — such as the inability to prevent users from uninstalling any pre-installed software or apps, or to manipulate their own software or apps. services more positively.

“If these companies don’t comply, and I hope they all do, we will have the capacity to do so [a] fine [of] “Up to 10% of global revenue,” Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for the internal market, told CNBC on Wednesday.

The fine can be increased to 20% if the company in question continues to fail to comply with the rules.

“And if they continue, yes, we have tools, including breaking up these companies, but I would never want to use them. And I can tell you that the discussion we had with all of these companies was professional and I think it will continue.” “The right decision,” said Britton.