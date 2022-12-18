A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a Starlink satellite Updated: 4:58 PM EST Dec 17, 2022



Hide text

Show text

Welcome everyone. My name is Jesse Anderson. I’m the Director of Production and Engineering*** here at SpaceX and I’ll be your host for the 59th SpaceX launch of 2022 our 197th mission on all teams is currently tracking no issues with vehicles or spacecraft whether they’re in green range for launch as we move forward with T zero The 4:32 p.m. ET if you’ve been following it, you know this is our third launch in less than 34 hours after the launch of NASA’s SWAT and SES 03 B. Mpower mission yesterday and with liftoff only 4.5 minutes from now, we’re standing by. to pull the shifter and what you will see first is the clamp arms under the fairing start to open and as soon as they are fully opened then the transmission manager or this body next to the car will start to retract away from the car and there you can see on your screen the clamp arms now open and once they are fully opened and start In retraction, the Ellos clip arms are fully open and now you can see the ear, what you can call here the strong back retracts away from the car to open. We just heard *** call the first stage lock-load, which ends with the first-stage propellant loading, and the second-stage lock-load will end at the T -2 minute mark. Once this is done, the Falcon 9 will be fully loaded with fuel. You may see some liquid oxygen venting. Once this contacts the warm, moist surrounding air, it condenses the air around it. That’s why you see those white clouds. It’s almost like *** a cold cup of condensed water that forms at the end of a second stage liquid oxygen load. Falcon Nine is now fully loaded with one million pounds of fuel and liquid oxygen. Yes, triggering shutdowns. Now the booster you see on your screen is flying *** for the record-breaking 15th time today. It has previously supported two crew shows on CRS 21 Transporter one, three, and nine previous Starlink missions. Reusability allows SpaceX to re-fly the most valuable parts of the rocket which in turn lowers the cost of getting into space. Start Up and Falcon 9 is now up and running. The vehicle will be scheduled to land on our unmanned ship. Just read the instructions today and there you can see it on your screen and now we are just waiting for the final transition from the launch manager and there with all the systems ready to go. The Falcon Nine is ready to go with a payload of Starling T -30sec, 15sec Ton minus 10 engines 987654321 at full power and cruise through 4 37 go 1000 starts. Yes, the Falcon rocked with the amazing sights we were seeing. You can see that the Falcon 9 blasted off from Pad 39*** carrying our payload of starlings into space. We’re throttling the engines in preparation for Max Q. Max Q is the supersonic limit and it’s the biggest structural load a car will see on a climb. cute s There is a recall that we went through maX Q. After that, we have four events happening. That MIKO would have phase one SCS separation and fairing deployment. Miko is the main engine cut off and this is where all 9 engines you see now in the first stage are lit up. These will close and help slow down the stage. Preparing for the separation phase. That will be when the first stage separates from the second stage. The first stage will return to Earth and land on our unmanned ship. Just read the instructables today and the second stage goes on with the SCS Stage 1 or 2 engine start we light this rear engine on the second stage and shortly after we’ll be posting the halves of the fairing so now the track looks nominal and we’re coming in those few events. Just *** a few seconds. speak. Phased separation confirmed. Thanks to confirmation of the bearing separation as you may have just seen, we had a Miko detachment in the SCS stage one, the M rear engine lit up on the right hand hand display and we had the fairings deployed. The two halves of the gift are back on Earth and we’re trying to get them back with the Dog Recovery Ship today. On your left screen you can see the first stage and you see that the first stage net fins have the first stage net fins have posted a Bermuda signal acquisition. Both cars continue to name trails and have a great recall. Both cars are looking token again. The first stage makes its way back to Earth while the second stage is still attached to the Starlings payload, beaming it into its target orbit. Next to the first stage is entry burning. This burn will be on entry as three of the nine M one D engines on the car are re-ignited. This helps slow the phase as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere. After entering the burn will be *** the final burn which will be the landing burn in the first stage. It’s only *** one engine, the central E nine engine that helps slow the stage as it was before you touch down for landing. Each of the M1D’s engines has about 100 and 90,000 pounds of thrust at sea level, and that’s just enough thrust to help slow the stage down just in time for touchdown. Now, the entry burn you mentioned is less than two minutes into the first stage. But if you look at your right screen, we’ve got some great views there, great view of the earth in the background and the sun in the background. On your left screen is a *** view of stage one. Again, the grille fins are deployed, and this helps steer the car as it returns to its landing zone. Four hypersonic net fins are located between the inner stage and the top of the first stage vehicle, and these fins help guide the vehicle into the landing area. You may also see some bursts of nitrogen gas there that help control the situation in the first stage and we’re only about 30 seconds away from the first stage entry burn, FTS saved the first stage brand start up. As you can see, the engines ignited again in the first stage, H one N 1, and stopped working, and thus the engines that end with the entry burning are closed, including the entry combustion in the first stage. Important sign today. SpaceX is the 197th overall launch, and as mentioned earlier, it’s the 15th flight of this first stage of the booster, previously launching 14 missions and breaking a new flight record, for proven boosters flying about 45 seconds into the landing burn that begins In the first stage as a reminder ***. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation designed and manufactured by SpaceX to provide high-speed, low-latency Internet to people living in remote, rural locations around the world, burning here in less than 10 seconds. The first stage landing burn and there you can see that the engine has ignited. Let’s watch Falcon Nine touch by just reading the instructions. The first stage landing is confirmed and there you can see that Falcon 9 has landed 15 landings for this booster. This marks our 58th landing of the 158th orbital class rocket this year. We also heard a voice call this psychic one block second engine and heard a f*** confirmation of a good orbit. And there you can see that his impactor and second stage are now carrying 54 Starling satellites in low Earth orbit. Thank you for joining us today.