June 15, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A special space debris inspection probe closely monitors a discarded rocket in orbit (photo)

A special space debris inspection probe closely monitors a discarded rocket in orbit (photo)

Cheryl Riley June 15, 2024 2 min read

This is what decades-old space junk drifting in Earth’s orbit would look like from just 50 meters (164 feet) away.

You’re looking at the spent upper stage from a discarded Japanese rocket that was launched Land note Satellites Back in 2009. The rocket body was photographed up close on May 23 by ADRAS-J satellitewhich was designed by a private Japanese company Astroscale to approach and study an unobtainable and uncontrollable piece of orbital debris.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

‘I’ve never seen anything like it before’ – Unusual 550-million-year-old fossil solves fossil paradox

June 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Researchers from the University of Southern California have proven that the Earth’s core is losing speed

June 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Forgotten aerial photographs of 1937 reveal Antarctic anomaly

June 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Princess Kate shares a health update on cancer treatment, and announces her first public appearance in months

June 15, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A special space debris inspection probe closely monitors a discarded rocket in orbit (photo)

June 15, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

The Big 12 needs more money fast. Is investing in Allstate or investing in private equity a good solution?

June 15, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Elden Ring players will no longer need the DLC to get free new features

June 15, 2024 Len Houle