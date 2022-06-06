A special survey on China’s service sector activity in May was released

SINGAPORE – Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed in Monday morning trading, as a private survey showed another contraction in Chinese service sector activity for the month of May.

Mainland China shares were trading in positive territory, with Shanghai boat It rose 0.13% while Shenzhen Component 0.812% profit. Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Advance 0.39%.

The Caixin Services PMI for China released on Monday came in at 41.4, better than the April reading of 36.2 but still in contraction territory.

The release comes on the back of last week’s official non-manufacturing PMI reading of 47.8 for May, an improvement from April’s reading of 41.9 but still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The PMI readings are sequential and represent expansion or contraction on a monthly basis.