May 11, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A strange earthquake swarm in Central Europe indicates the presence of magma flowing beneath the surface

A strange earthquake swarm in Central Europe indicates the presence of magma flowing beneath the surface

Cheryl Riley May 11, 2024 2 min read

Unfamiliar Earthquake A swarm on the border of Germany and the Czech Republic may indicate that magma is moving deep below the surface.

The quakes occurred in Vogtland, an area known for swarms of regular, low-level earthquakes. These swarms tend to last for several weeks and produce mostly mild shaking. He said the largest known earthquakes in the region have a magnitude of about 4.5 Torsten Dahma geophysicist at the German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ who leads a project to monitor this area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Google helps Harvard scientists map the human brain

May 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

‘Watch for Severe Geomagnetic Storms’ Released for First Time in Nearly 20 Years – NBC Chicago

May 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

SpaceX is conducting a successful static launch of its Starship vehicle

May 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Former MLB player and LLWS star Sean Burroughs has died at the age of 43

May 11, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

The KTLA entertainment reporter was 64 years old

May 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A strange earthquake swarm in Central Europe indicates the presence of magma flowing beneath the surface

May 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Small but important update

May 10, 2024 Len Houle