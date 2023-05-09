May 9, 2023

A strong sun storm could intensify the Northern Lights this week

Cheryl Riley

A solar flare over the weekend could lead to stellar skies for the coming days.

On Sunday (May 7) at 6:54 PM EST (2254 GMT), a sun Emission class M1.5 long lasting solar flare – an event of medium intensity – immediately at Land. The high levels of radiation associated with this event have already caused minor shortwave radio outages on Earth, according to the report Spaceweather.com (Opens in a new tab).

