A teenage suspect wanted in a murder case turned in by his mother

New Orleans police made a quick arrest in a recent murder in Marigny. He was turned in by the mother of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday at the Fifth Precinct police station, police said. The teen is charged with shooting and killing Revell Andrews, 18, Monday at 2500 St. Claude Street. The 18-year-old is the son of Rivert Andrews, a well-known New Orleans musician, and the 14-year-old now faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

