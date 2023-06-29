June 29, 2023

A teenage suspect wanted in a murder case turned in by his mother

Roxanne Bacchus June 29, 2023 1 min read

A teenage suspect wanted in a crime investigation turned him in by his mother

The 14-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Revell Andrew.


New Orleans police made a quick arrest in a recent murder in Marigny. He was turned in by the mother of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday at the Fifth Precinct police station, police said. The teen is charged with shooting and killing Revell Andrews, 18, Monday at 2500 St. Claude Street. The 18-year-old is the son of Rivert Andrews, a well-known New Orleans musician, and the 14-year-old now faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

New Orleans police made a quick arrest in a recent murder in Marigny.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was handed over by the mother of a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday at the Fifth District Police Station.

The teen is accused of shooting and killing Revell Andrews, 18, Monday at 2500 St. Claude Street. The 18-year-old is the son of Revert Andrews, a well-known New Orleans musician.

The 14-year-old now faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder in the second degree.

