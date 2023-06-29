A teenage suspect wanted in a murder case turned in by his mother

A teenage suspect wanted in a crime investigation turned him in by his mother
The 14-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Revell Andrew.
New Orleans police made a quick arrest in a recent murder in Marigny. He was turned in by the mother of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday at the Fifth Precinct police station, police said. The teen is charged with shooting and killing Revell Andrews, 18, Monday at 2500 St. Claude Street. The 18-year-old is the son of Rivert Andrews, a well-known New Orleans musician, and the 14-year-old now faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
