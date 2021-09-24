September 24, 2021

A Tennessee supermarket shooting has killed at least one person and injured dozens more

Released Friday, September 24, 2021 at 07:29.

A gunman at a Tennessee supermarket has killed one person and wounded dozens more before committing suicide, police said Thursday.

Authorities were alerted to a shooting at the Groger Chain supermarket in Collierville, a suburb of Memphis, around 1:30 pm local time (6:30 pm GMT).

“When we got there, many people were shot,” said Dale Lane, Collierville Police Chief. 12 of them were taken to hospital and one died, he said. The shooter turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place.

The Collierville police chief called the scene “terrifying.” “I’ve never seen that in my 34 years of life,” he lamented.

“We saw people hiding in the freezer and closed offices.

Memphis police said they arrived at the scene to shake hands.

This type of shooting, especially in schools, supermarkets or places of worship, is the constant suffering of American society that successive governments have no power to prevent.

