A terrible and mysterious virus paralyzes children, doctors are very worried!

Before too long, an infection could be tested Health system Almost All countries in the world. This virus, you know, is the corona virus. After the Black Death of 1334 and the Flu of 1918, Covid is on the list of deadliest diseases.

This list can grow even more. Plus, a mysterious virus Mainly affects children. This has caused great concern among doctors. According to the Los Angeles Times, beware of this “new” Virus. Find out the symptoms and outline in this article Re This creature.

Evolution of the virus

The virus in question Not so new It seems. The virus was first discovered in California in 1952. has the nameenterovirus D68 or EV-D68.

🚨A mystery virus paralyzes children and worries doctors🚨 The number of children hospitalized for an enterovirus called EV-D68, which was discovered in 1952 and has been paralyzing young children in particular, rose last month in the United States.

🤔https://t.co/JUqDaXnYbC -Sound True (@soundtrue2) September 16, 2022

Period “new” referred to by American newspaper Los Angeles Times, because enterovirus D68 was very rare until a few months ago. As a reminder, American Daily The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released statistics on September 9 this Wednesday.

For information, the CDC has done research Number of children admitted to hospital Because of the EV-D68. Last month they realized that the number of children infected with this virus was increasing. According to the US federal agency, EV-D68 cases in July and August are more alarming than during the same season in the past 3 years.

In the US, since 1987, only A small number Cases of EV-D68 have been identified. According to the CDC, cases of enterovirus D68 It has increased from 2014, 2016 and 2018. The agency also found that hikes are more common in the summer and fall.

In other words, from mid-May to mid-November. In 2020, the rate of pollution also increased, but it may limited by constraints control.

Symptoms of the virus

As mentioned above, this virus mainly infects Children. As an explanation, here Here’s what the CDC tells us :

“This is because they do not yet have immunity to previous exposures to these viruses. »

EV-D68 can damage the spinal cord and can cause a condition called acute flaccid myelitis. In children, the condition weakens the muscles and sometimes leads to paralysis.

This partial paralysis may be in the legs or arms. At worst, Immobility can be total. It mainly depends on the age of the child. It should be noted that younger people have more severe symptoms.

The CDC is warning parents about a recent increase in severe respiratory illness in children linked to an enterovirus strain called EV-D68, which can cause a rare polio-like condition. https://t.co/21qckOQZI7 pic.twitter.com/MQ0cbgGb8Z — WebMD (@WebMD) September 14, 2022

According to the Los Angeles Times, More than 90% Cases of acute indolent myelitis involve young children. However, this does not mean that adults are immune to the virus that causes the condition.

In adults, it may be asymptomatic. Even worse, they can Send to children. Enterovirus T68 manifests itself in adults:

Runny nose

sneeze

Cough

Body pains

fever

Transmission modes of the EV-D68

A warning has been issued about this virus because it can go viral very quickly. Why? The reason is simple, like many viruses, It spreads very easily. It is spread through the saliva and mucus of an infected person.

EV-D68 spreads “When an infected person coughs, sneezes or touches a surface touched by others”, according to the CDC. The worst thing is that There is no vaccine for this virus.

Mind you, it took over 2 waves before we found out Effective vaccines against covid. So, for the sake of you and your baby, the best thing to do is focus now.

What can be done to reduce the risk of contamination?

What can you do to protect yourself and your children? Here it is An incomplete list Things you’ve certainly heard a lot at the time International distribution :

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid touching your face with your hands

Cover your face with your hands, not your hands, when you cough or sneeze

Avoid approaching sick people

Consult a doctor for minor health problems

A mysterious virus appeared again And it seems to takeSize. There, you’ve been warned!