November 26, 2022

A terrible landslide occurred on the Italian island of Ischia

November 26, 2022

A dozen missing people, mud flowing through potholed streets, buildings half-buried in silt, mangled carcasses of vehicles swept into the sea under a leaden sky: images and reports from ‘Ischia’ on Saturday 26 November gave the first idea. The magnitude of the disaster. At dawn, there was this tiny Italian island off the coast of Naples Due to heavy rains there was a catastrophic landslide.

The Ischia disaster came two months after deadly floods in the Marche region

The mayor of Naples announced the discovery of the body of a woman – who has yet to be identified – the Italian interior minister confirmed on Saturday afternoon that there were no deaths and the civil defense announced that twelve people were still searching the island. The Ischia disaster came two months after deadly floods in the Marche region, and Italy has faced, since the summer, a proliferation of extreme weather events.

The landslide hit Casamicciola Terme, the largest spa resort in the Bay of Naples, in the north of the island. Reports from Ishiya revealed that at least 100 people were stranded by midday, with local authorities also advising residents not to leave their homes. All ten buildings collapsed, according to the main Italian news agency ANSA.

Rescue teams examine damaged vehicles after landslides caused by heavy rains in Casamicciola Terme (island of Ischia) on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Severity of risks associated with climate change

Although aid must be brought in from land, persistently bad weather makes it difficult for boats or helicopters to arrive from Naples. According to Claudio Polomba, the mayor of the largest city in southern Italy, the neighborhoods of Casamichiola Terme are also being evacuated. The latter also denied announcements by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who announced in the morning that eight people had died.

During the summer, an unprecedented drought had severe consequences for the Po Delta

Severe flooding in the Marche region on the country’s Adriatic coast in September, associated with unusual rainfall, caused ten deaths and considerable property damage. In general, Italy has been facing an intensification of hydrological risks associated with climate change for several months. During the summer, an unprecedented drought had severe consequences for the Po Delta. Then the autumn rains caused a series of floods and landslides.

