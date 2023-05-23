A traveler causes outrage for painting her nails on a plane as hundreds criticize the act as selfish

A female passenger sparked controversy after she complained about the “selfish” behavior of a passenger on a plane.

The woman snapped a picture of a passenger sitting across from her painting her nails, causing the strong smell of paint to fill the cabin.

While some a small minority saw no problem with a woman using the three-hour commute to paint and dry her nails, most were outraged by the “brusque” and “reckless” behaviour.

The flyer vented her frustration online, saying that other passengers had asked her to remove the nail polish, but she refused.

“The hostess asked her after four of us asked her to stop and she didn’t, because by the time the hostess got involved, she was wearing the top coat,” she said on Reddit. mail.

She admitted that she never told the woman to stop kidding her nails: “She did the British thing and looked at the back of her head and ripped loudly until she finally put it away.”

Hundreds were shocked by the woman’s “daring” to give herself a manicure without thinking about the smell it might cause.

People like this make me realize how overly considerate I am. One user writes that my brain can’t handle this level of entitlement and selfishness.

Another and a third laughed: “Tore everyone’s nose off,” and said, “This is psychopathic behavior.”

vote Are passengers allowed to paint their nails on an airplane? Yes 162 votes

no 674 votes

I was literally going to grab that and flush it down the toilet. A fourth replied: I can’t stand the smell of that in a well-ventilated house.

Others wondered how you got the materials after security.

How can nail polish and nail polish remover be in a portable case??? Both are highly flammable and both give off ridiculous amounts of fumes.

In Australia, Virgin flights allow passengers to pack nail polish and nail polish remover in hand luggage, but their use on board is strictly prohibited.

Most airlines do not have an official policy on the use of nail polish.

Not everyone was convinced the woman was at fault and some didn’t even realize that nail polish smelled bad.

Wait, why is that bad? I must be missing something. “I can’t figure out what this can do to annoy people,” one asked.

One replied, “I didn’t see the problem at first either, I think nail polish smells nice, I’m just now learning most people don’t share my opinion.”

I still don’t personally see the big problem, but I’m not particularly sensitive to the smell of chemicals. Even ammonia isn’t that bad until it becomes mustard gas by way of mixtures. A third added: What he says is that I am just a “blind nose”.

Once upon a time, frequent flyers shared the most annoying habits and behaviors they’ve seen other passengers do from reclining seats to kids playing video games at high volume and back passengers trying to get off first to read over someone’s shoulder.

One passenger revealed that people who steal armrests annoy them the most. He said he had a man sleep and lean on my arm resting my channels nonstop

The discussion started on Reddit when a user asked, “What is something people do on flights that bothers you the most?”

And lack of cabin space was a common annoyance in the thread, with “spookyfey” saying that someone stealing your armrest is particularly annoying.

They explained: ‘Some people put their elbows on my armrest that had the controls for the TV.

I had a guy who kept sleeping and leaning on my arm rest who would change my channels nonstop.

“He kept referring to him, and he kept apologizing and doing the same thing over and over again.”

Meanwhile, tall commuters like Indomitable Dan say they have trouble when it comes to small seats.

He wrote, “I may be the a****** in this case, but the people who recline their seats…fuck you!”

I am tall, and to sleep I usually have to lean forward and sleep with my pillow on my knees.

“If I lie down, I cannot change my position in my chair from anything other than an upright position.”

“They know very well that they take up 12 inches of someone’s space,” Hobbirmingham agreed.

Noise is another complaint.

Reddit user ‘Goddamnstupid’ wrote: ‘People who let their kids play video games with the volume turned up.

We’re all trapped here, no one wants to listen to a looping little tune for hours on end. Headphones on or volume down! “

While large groups of passengers are traveling together it’s “sp00ked_yuh” annoying.

They wrote: “Groups of people who are naughty because their group is with them.

“Yeah, it’s fun and exciting and all that, but settle for a bit…we don’t need him at 100 for the whole ride.”

One passenger revealed that people who don’t understand touch screen TVs are the most annoying – especially when they press too hard

The in-seat TVs proved to be an inconvenience to the “turkeys”, who revealed that the most upsetting flight was with a lady who “didn’t understand how touch screens worked”.

They explained: “I tapped the screen in the back of my seat with the Activity finger over and over to explore the Thing menu. Bomb… Bomb… Bomb… You know I’m on the other side of that thing, right, ma’am?

‘Also the nice guy behind you pulls himself up with your seat every 20 minutes******’ added ‘RegularArms’.

For ‘CHLDM’, the most annoying thing comes at the end of the trip – the people trying to be the first out even though they’re nowhere near the exit.

A former flight attendant has explained how the most upsetting thing for her is seeing parents change diapers at the dining tables

They added: ‘They end up overtaking everyone and end up walking out three minutes earlier than usual. Be a decent person and wait your turn like everyone else.

The fist continued apace.

‘Lotusliving1’ wrote: On a previous trip, the guy next to me started reading my journal with me and commenting on everything.

I just wanted to read in peace, but I got my own narrator.

While “empyreanhaze” added: “Those who operate a laptop or iPad at 100% brightness in a dark plane. It hurts my eyes from three rows away, how can they do that??

‘offbrandsoap’ said: People who cough/sneeze and don’t cover themselves. And ****** monsters.

Unusual odors are another irritant.

Drumti said: They took off their shoes and smelled their feet.

While ‘Slagathor’ added: ‘Here’s a former flight attendant: passengers who use tray tables as changing mats and change their baby’s soiled diapers mid-flight. (And yes, all the toilets were free at this point in the trip, and they couldn’t be bothered to get up).

Just clapping when the plane lands is what annoys VincentStonecliff the most.

Whereas for Phaedrug, the only thing people do on planes is “be there”.