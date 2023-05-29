A Ukrainian adviser creates a 100km demilitarized zone in Russia to guarantee peace

point Ann the situation – According to the President’s adviser, the zone is necessary to protect the country as part of the post-war settlement.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Russia fired a barrage of missiles into Kiev on Monday, sparking panic among residents trying to shelter from a rare attack launched in broad daylight and after another night of attacks on Ukraine. Another rare fact is that Ukrainian officials have publicly admitted that a military base in the west of the country has been hit by night strikes. In addition, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency proposed the consolidation of a 100 km demilitarized zone in Russia after the war.

Kyiv wants a demilitarized zone in Russia to guarantee peace

An adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Monday that a 100-120km demilitarized zone should be established inside Russia along the border with Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement. The zone is necessary to protect parts of Ukraine from Russian attacks, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote. Twitter.

“A major theme of post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to prevent a recurrence of aggression in the future.“, he wrote. He made the comments after the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on television that Ukraine should annex the Kharkiv region to end Ukrainian cross-border shelling.

Daylight bombing of Kiev

After Night bombings It did not cause major damage in the capital, and anti-aircraft sirens sounded again in the morning, followed by a series of explosions around 11:10 a.m. local time.

“For the second time in 24 hours, the enemy launched a missile attack against the territory of Ukraine“, the commander of the Ukrainian army, Valery Saluzhny underlined, assured that all the projectiles of this attack that took place in the morning were shot down. “A total of 11 missiles of the Iskander-M and Iskander-K types were launched from the north.About Kiev and its region, he said.

40 cruise missiles were launched overnight

Beyond this attack in the West, the night was marked by a new massive airstrike against Ukraine, the day after the drone strike.Very importantin Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“Up to 40 cruise missilesfired at night from planes over the Caspian Sea and “About 35 dronesFrom the north and the south, commander Valery Salujny said on Monday. Only in the capital, Kew,More than 40 aerial targetsAccording to the military administration, were “destroyed” overnight.

Denmark to donate more than two billion euros to Ukraine

Copenhagen will provide Ukraine with almost 2.4 billion additional euros in funds mainly intended to buy military equipment, its Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Monday. “The war in Ukraine is at a very critical stage, there is a serious situation on the battlefield, so Ukraine needs all possible support.“In an interview with Public Radio and Television, Chief Minister T.R.”The Ukrainians need our weapons and support now, so hurry“, announced Mette Frederiksen, whose name will become NATO’s Secretary General in the coming months.

He said the fund created in March would supplement the envelope of seven billion Danish crowns (about 950 million euros) already planned for 2023 by an additional 7.5 billion crowns. And 10.4 billion will be released by 2024.Because nothing indicates that next year will be a quiet one“. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his opinion.gratitude“.

Ukraine has adopted sanctions against Moscow’s ally Iran

Ukrainian MPs on Monday adopted a draft of sanctions against Iran, a country accused of supplying weapons for Moscow’s invasion, marking a rift between Kyiv and the Islamic Republic.

“The resolution aligns Ukrainian sanctions with the actions of the entire civilized world on Iran’s path toward total isolation.“, the Ukrainian parliament pointed out on its website. The sanctions package includes a military trade embargo with Iran, a halt to the transit of such goods through Ukraine and “Suspension of economic and financial obligations in favor of Iranian residents“.

