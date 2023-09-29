A Ukrainian drone damaged a power substation in Russia

Cover Image: An area of ​​damaged shops and buildings in Kubyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on September 28, 2023. Roman Filipe / AFP

A Ukrainian drone bombed a power substation in a Russian village near the Ukrainian border on Friday morning, knocking out power to a hospital. l, said the governor of the Kursk region.

l, said the governor of the Kursk region. At least three women were killed in a Russian bombardment of a Kherson residential area , in southern Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, adviser to President Zelensky, announced on Twitter. According to the oblast prosecutor, the victims were attacked while on the street.

, in southern Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, adviser to President Zelensky, announced on Twitter. According to the oblast prosecutor, the victims were attacked while on the street. Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Togayev, has vowed not to help Russia break international sanctions. , Following an interview with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday, his country is suspected of helping Moscow despite these sanctions.

, Following an interview with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Thursday, his country is suspected of helping Moscow despite these sanctions. On Thursday the 27th decided to extend the protection granted to Ukrainian refugees within the entire European Union for another year until March 2025. Since March 4, 2022, Ukrainians fleeing the war started by Russia have benefited from a status that allows them to stay, work and access healthcare in all member states.

Since March 4, 2022, Ukrainians fleeing the war started by Russia have benefited from a status that allows them to stay, work and access healthcare in all member states. Belarus accused a Polish helicopter of crossing its border twice on Thursday. The Polish army, for its part, denied crossing the border and denounced a declaration “lie” Belarusian authorities.

The Polish army, for its part, denied crossing the border and denounced a declaration “lie” Belarusian authorities. Sébastien Lecornu, the French minister of the armed forces, visited Kew on Thursday, meeting with defense businessmen to discuss the evolution of French aid to Ukraine. And industrial partnerships persist in conflict. After meditating in front of the Wall of Heroes upon his arrival, he specifically met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy.

And industrial partnerships persist in conflict. After meditating in front of the Wall of Heroes upon his arrival, he specifically met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy. The missile that killed two civilians in the Polish village of Przemyśl near the border with Ukraine in November 2022 was actually Ukrainian, not Russian. , the Polish justice minister confirmed on Thursday. The unfortunate explosion at the grain drying facility occurred at a time when Russia was carrying out massive strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure across the territory of Ukraine.

, the Polish justice minister confirmed on Thursday. The unfortunate explosion at the grain drying facility occurred at a time when Russia was carrying out massive strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure across the territory of Ukraine. Received in Kyiv by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the Ukrainian counterattack against the Russian military. “It’s getting better little by little”. Mr Stoltenberg condemned Russian attacks near the border between Ukraine and NATO member Romania. There is no evidence that these were deliberate attacks against Romania.“irresponsible” And “destabilization”.

