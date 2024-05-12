May 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A Valve representative says Helldivers 2 was removed by Sony, not Steam

A Valve representative says Helldivers 2 was removed by Sony, not Steam

Len Houle May 12, 2024 2 min read

Steam representatives have informed some Helldivers 2 players that the game’s publisher, Sony, has pulled it from sale in regions where PSN is not available, not Steam itself.

Earlier this month, Sony announced that Helldivers 2 players on Steam will soon be required to link to a PSN account for safety and security. She said this was always going to be a requirement for PC players, but due to issues at launch, the link became optional for a while.

The news was immediately met with intense backlash, leading to an outpouring of negative comments from Helldivers 2 players on Steam. Many requested refunds as Helldivers 2 was pulled from sale in 177 countries where PSN was not available, which eventually led to Sony scrapping its plans to enforce mandatory PSN tethering for Helldivers 2 players on Steam altogether.

Newscast: Are the closures of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall Studios a sign that the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?Watch on YouTube

In one AnswerOne player was told that the game had been pulled from “select regions” “as determined by the publisher,” and Steam did not know “when the game might be available in those countries.” Players were then invited to contact Sony themselves to “participate.” [their] Feedback” if they have any further questions.

The news is supposed to calm debate among players over whether Steam or Sony removed the game in affected areas, but it is the latest in a bewildering and confusing list of mistakes made by Sony as it scrambles to mitigate the fallout.

As for why three additional regions were added to the restriction, even though Sony backed away from the decision to force players to connect to a PSN account? This is clearly related to a similar delisting strategy for the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima game, for which Steam has taken the unprecedented measure of automatically refunding players who purchased it in countries where PSN is not available.

According to Helldivers 2’s creative director and Arrowhead CEO, Johan Pilestedt, it was great “Correcting administrative errors”.

“So, to provide an update on the three additional restrictions for countries. It was a correction of an administrative error – it should have been part of the original restriction and was noted when the restriction was imposed on Tsushima,” Billstedt explained on Discord. “Valve noticed this and implemented it.

“Although it does not sound positive, it is not an indication of further restrictions. The conversation about regional restrictions continues and is independent of this.”

Pilestedt finished by saying that he “didn’t have more information” but that developer Arrowhead “still wants the game to be available everywhere.”

See also  “It's true,” the advertising company claims. Your devices are listening to you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Here are 8 minutes of footage of Akuma’s new gameplay in Street Fighter 6

May 12, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Helldivers 2 has been delisted in more countries without PSN access, and developers demand to make it ‘available worldwide’

May 11, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

Small but important update

May 10, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

6 min read

Royal News – Live: King Charles “offered Harry to stay at the royal residence,” but the prince “rejected the offer.”

May 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Physicists detect hints of a mysterious particle called ‘Glueball’

May 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Arsenal and Man United and the story of two defenses operating at completely different levels

May 12, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

A Valve representative says Helldivers 2 was removed by Sony, not Steam

May 12, 2024 Len Houle