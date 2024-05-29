A volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava 150 feet into the air

A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Wednesday for the fifth time since December, cracking the Sundhnjokar mountain range with astonishing force and shooting lava 150 feet into the air.

The Meteorological Office said it had received indications of a possible eruption about two hours before it occurred at 1 p.m. local time in Grindavik, prompting the Civil Defense Agency to urge guests immediately at the Blue Lagoon – a thermal spa that is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Iceland. Destinations – for evacuation.

“Evacuate, evacuate!” read a text message sent to nearly 800 guests staying at the Blue Lagoon and surrounding hotels. Civil defense sirens installed last February blared as visitors scrambled to leave.

Within minutes After the eruption, drivers traveling on the highway to Keflavik Airport posted photos of the nearly two-mile-long fissure in Sundhengokar. A large column of smoke was seen from the capital, Reykjavik.