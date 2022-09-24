September 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Li Qiaoming: General Discussed in Coup Rumors

A year at the center of China’s coup rumors on social media

Frank Tomlinson September 25, 2022 3 min read

Unfounded reports that the Chinese president Xi Jinping Under house arrest and that China is in the midst of a military coup It went viral on social media on Saturday.

Among the unproven rumors circulating was that Li Qia Ming, a general in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, had replaced Xi.

Lee was born in 1961 and was promoted to general – the highest rank in the People’s Liberation Army – in 2019, according to Indian television station Odisha TV. Li is also a member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Li has been considered a contender for service as a member of China’s Central Military Commission – a committee with military decision-making power – according to news outlet Nikkei Asia. Several members of the seven-member body are expected to retire next month.

Above, Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on September 15. Unconfirmed reports that Jinping is under house arrest and has been replaced by a general named Li Qiaming appeared on social media on Saturday.
Alexander Demyanchuk

Nikkei Asia reported that Li wrote an article that resonated with Xi, who wanted to increase the Communist Party’s control of the military.

An article by Lee stated, according to the outlet, that “the Soviet Union collapsed because the party did not have an army of its own.”

Indian Twitter The accounts appear to be prominently promoting rumors about the Chinese president.

It was rumored that Xi had been ousted by Indian politician Subramanian Swami, who tweeted on Saturday: “When Xi was in Samarkand recently, CCP leaders were supposed to have removed Xi from the party’s army official. House arrest followed. So The rumors spread.

See also  Vladimir Putin must be stopped once and for all

Last week, shi Attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Leaders Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and met with the Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his opening speech, Putin wished Xi a success at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Congress next month. CCP members are is expected To give Xi an unprecedented third term as leader in the twice-decade event, which traditionally includes a change of leadership after two terms.

Gordon Chang, a China expert and author of the book, China’s coming collapseOn Saturday, he tweeted that “the lack of news from #China over the past few hours indicates that the coup rumors are not true, but everything that has happened within the #Chinese military over the past 3 days – something unusual has clearly happened – tells us there is turmoil within the president.” # CCP Command.

Unexpected events in #China I started right after that #XiJinping back from #Uzbekistan And he disappeared from view for days, which is unusual for him. There are very few coincidences in the elite #CCP Politics “.

See also  Ukraine-Russia War, Biden and Summit News: Live Updates

In an interview with Newsmax On Saturday, Zhang said there have been “extraordinary” and “unusual” events that have occurred in China over the past few days, including the country’s decision to cancel 60 percent of its flights on Wednesday and suspend high-speed bus and train trips in and out of China. Beijing.

He also noted that a video widely shared on Twitter also shows a group of military vehicles up to 80 kilometers long bound for Beijing amid reports of a military coup.

“There was a lot of smoke, indicating a fire somewhere. We don’t think there was really a coup, but at this point there have been some very worrying developments at the head of the Communist Party as well as at the head of the People’s Liberation Army, which reports to the party, There is something terribly wrong.”

NEWSWEEK I contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy for comment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Fiona makes landfall and hits the Atlantic coast of Canada with strong winds and rain

September 24, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Ukraine reduces the presence of its embassy in Iran due to the Russian drone attacks | war news between russia and ukraine

September 24, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Major Covid strongholds in Asia drop border restrictions

September 24, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Tyler Perry addresses Spike Lee’s criticism of ‘Materials’ with Chris Wallace

September 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Jupiter appears to be the largest and brightest planet in 59 years on Monday

September 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Ohio State will be without Jackson Smith-Nigegba, Cameron Brown, and a total of 10 players against Wisconsin

September 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Intel Core i9-13900K achieved first place as the fastest single-thread CPU in the PassMark benchmark

September 25, 2022 Len Houle