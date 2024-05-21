Aaron Rodgers ‘does everything’ in training with Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers officially lays down Torn Achilles tendon Behind him.

The New York Jets quarterback has no restrictions as he practices with the team during organized team activities, which began Monday.

“He does it all,” coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday.

Rodgers, 40 years old He tore his left Achilles tendon In the fourth photo from his debut with the Jets in the season opener against Buffalo last September 11. He pushed his rehab with the intention of returning at the end of last season, but decided to abandon those plans when New York was eliminated from the playoffs. Disagreement and it was still not 100% healthy.

Rodgers has instead focused on fully preparing for this season, and he appears to be on track to do so.

“He has no restrictions and seems to be in good condition,” Saleh said. “Obviously the arm talent is still there. It’s really just readjusting to everything. We’re trying a bunch of new things as well. It’s just trying to evolve within the offense.”

Saleh said earlier this month during offseason workouts that the Jets expected Rodgers to be unrestricted once the OTAs went online.

On Tuesday, Saleh said whether Rodgers is 100% healthy is a better question for the quarterback to answer, but added: “As far as we’re concerned, his trajectory and what he can do, there are no limitations to where we are.” He’s asked to do it in practice.”

Rodgers’ return has refueled optimism around the Jets, who were considered a playoff contender a year ago — with talk of a Super Bowl appearance suggested by the quarterback and his teammates.

New York, which had the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons, was again mentioned among the teams considered a contender. The league’s schedule makers are thinking highly of the team as well, assigning the Jets six prime-time night games in the first 11 weeks.

Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning, said last week that “I feel like the Jets owe us one” after the team had five games in prime time and Rodgers was injured in Week 1.

“It’s New York, there will always be excitement,” Saleh said. “It’s great to be looked at in that light. But at the same time, none of that matters unless we focus on the process, keep going day in and day out and try to do the best we can.”

Associated Press report.