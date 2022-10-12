Aaron Rodgers, Packers don’t care about QB’s thumb injury

Green Bay, Wisconsin – Hit the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers He took on Sunday’s final loss to the New York Giants in London, which put him out of training on Wednesday, but that shouldn’t affect his standings in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Back of the giants Oshane Ximines Rodgers sacked in Hale Mary bid. He hit Rodgers’ arm and forced his confusion. Rodgers can be seen flexing his right hand as he walks off the field.

“Right now, you’re kind of still getting your adrenaline,” Rodgers said Wednesday of the hit. “Once the adrenaline waned and he got on the bus, went back to the airport, got on the plane, I knew it was a little bit affected but it’s getting better every day.”

“He won’t train today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s training. “But I don’t think we have too much anxiety in terms of match day.”

Rodgers said he spent most of his training time doing rehabilitation work on his thumb.

“I’ll try to get back out there and train tomorrow and see how you feel and I’ll be fine by Sunday,” Rodgers said.

Jordan’s love I dealt with the beginning quarterback snaps in practice.

Rodgers is 3-0 in his career against the Jets but a slow start. His QBR of 44.6 is the lowest during the first five games of the season in his career.

“Well, I think I play as best I can sometimes. I expect that typical stretch will come up at some point where we’re really hot. I hope it starts this week. But I think that’s around the corner,” he said, when asked if it’s He adhered to his standards.

The Packers are looking to avoid their first 3-3 start since 2012 in a match between LaFleur, his brother Mike (Jets Attack Coordinator) and one of his best friends in Gates coach Robert Saleh.