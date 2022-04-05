Abandoned director explains Operations Takedowns, and how the prequel is an entirely separate game

Hasan Kahraman, director of the controversial indie track game, confirmed that it has not been canceled, and said more content is coming this year — including the introduction to the game, which will be a paid and independent project.

Speaking to IGN’s Destin Legari, Kahraman explained that the recent decision to delete a number of tweets regarding future plans for the game was a misguided attempt to keep information about the game relevant and up-to-date – but instead led to rumors that the mystery horror game was still being cancelled.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” he explained. “I didn’t think the community would respond in this way. Basically, the tweets were deleted because some concept had changed, and I thought maybe just deleting the tweet and then tweeting more relevant information is a better idea – which was actually not a good idea. Now I’ve just learned to keep Even if the information or concept changes, just keep the old information because eventually people will see for themselves the difference and then they will see what is more real.”

Kahraman’s studio, Blue Box, was forced into it statement mode Saying that the game is still in development, he apologized for the prolonged silence about the new information. The team said it had “downplayed the importance of our development roadmap” and delayed the disclosure and release of the promised introduction.

However, Kahraman says the Prologue is still planned for this year, and he explained more about it on IGN. He explained that it will be a paid and indie game and not just an experimental game. It will come with a full suite of PlayStation Awards, including the Platinum Trophy – and is made to help fund the main game:

“The Prologue isn’t a demo. People keep saying it’s a demo. It’s not a demo. It’s actually a standalone game, right? It has its price. It’s low because it probably takes about an hour or two to play. But yeah, it’s a price.” Reasonable. It’s not really much. But the revenue generated from Prologue will actually be used to fund development of the Abandoned game, right? Introduction. So, that’s why we want to launch the intro first.”

Kahraman also elaborated more on what the introduction will be like as a playable product: “It’s not early access, but it’s more like… It’s actually more of an opportunity for players to get to know the game’s story, on the gameplay, because it’s different. It’s our version of saying, ‘” That’s what we believe how a realistic survival shooter should be.” It’s actually a good way to display the game’s visuals. With the power of the Unreal Engine 5, that we can actually bring something close to real life, to the real thing, right?”

Besides the introduction, Kahraman said that the team has plans to add new content for the much-anticipated Realtime Experience App throughout 2022, “Sometime after Prologue, we will actually, little by little, start releasing more footage and more trailers from the game. the basic “.

Kahraman, perhaps understandably at this point, hasn’t said exactly when any of this new content will arrive, and he explained that he’s in a dilemma over how to reveal the game.

“The reason people haven’t seen anything from the game yet, any game development so far, is simply, to describe it in one word, is that I’m afraid. I’m not going to lie. The reason I’m afraid is because it’s personal work. It’s a personal thing. I don’t work I’m at Ubisoft.I don’t work for an AAA publisher telling me what to do, which basically telling me what game I should make It’s a personal and a development thing, maybe not everyone understands because players don’t see, they don’t understand what “in development” means. Players don’t care about that.

“Players only care about what they see in that moment. And I am between those two options where I am too […] I decided to actually show some evolution [now], progress, to share the world’s abandoned progress on development–and between choosing whether to wait just to do the proper disclosure. I’m still among the options because if I do the first scenario, I’m afraid people will… It’s just scary. That’s just what I’m trying to say. I’m at a loss if I’m going to eventually show development footage for the game, it’s a matter of showing how to present it to the world. And this is where I look at it now. If I am able to present it in a good way, I may put it on Twitter, yes.”

Kahraman and Blue Box hit deadlines thanks to strong suggestions that the studio was a front for the new Silent Hill game. There was even a conspiracy on the Internet that Kahraman was not a real person, forcing himself to post a video to prove his existence. Missed trailer launches and other marketing programs have contributed to suspicions about the abandoned and blue box.

Joe Scripps is the executive news editor at IGN. follow him Twitter. Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].