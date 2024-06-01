ABBA reunites to receive one of the highest honors in Sweden

Members ABBA staged a rare reunion on Friday to receive one of Sweden’s highest honors at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Fried Lyngstad were awarded the Royal Order of Vasa by King Carl

ABBA were the first Swedish citizens to be awarded the Royal Order of Vasa – a knighthood awarded in recognition of a Swede’s personal efforts as well as the successful performance of public duties and tasks. Associated Press He writes – For nearly 50 years, the tribute has been dormant from 1975 (the year after ABBA burst onto the music scene with “Waterloo” winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest) until 2022.

The four members of ABBA have not performed live together since 1982, and have only made a handful of appearances together over the following decades, most recently in 2022 in the first “performance” of their iconic hit show ABBA: Voyage in London. However, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is back in the studio to record their 2021 albums. a triptheir first album since 1981 Visitors.

Again in 2022, Rolling Stone Talk to Benny Andersson about creating ABBA Voyage’s “ABBA-tars,” where the four members don motion-capture suits to recreate their performances with some help. “We’re kind of fused with our body doubles. Don’t ask me how it works because I can’t explain it,” Anderson said. “If you’re 75, you’re not going to jump like you did when you were 34, and that’s why this happened.”