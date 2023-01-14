ABC eyes DeMarco Morgan as replacement for ‘GMA3’ TJ Holmes

DeMarco Morgan just might not be a seat filler for TJ Holmes on “GMA3” for long.

TV insiders hear the former local New York journalist will replace Holmes permanently on the evening show “Good Morning America” ​​— once officially on ABC News He gives Holmes his walking papers from the show.

Several sources told us about Morgan that ABC “loves the work he’s doing,” and “everyone thinks he’s been really cool.”

On Thursday, Morgan attended a media mixer at Plug Ogles — an Irish pub in New York’s Gramercy Park district — where he was spotted with “GMA3” executive producer Kat Mackenzie, as well as some local ABC News talent, including Sade Baderinwa and Kemberley Richardson.

We hear people were, “congratulating him and telling him a job well done.”

“A lot of [people] They were giving him so many compliments, and he looked so happy. A spy told us he was the first to arrive and the last to leave.

Morgan also met former CBS colleague Gayle King, who was on the scene.

“The vibe was very positive. People were taking pictures and catching up,” our spy said.

Morgan lives in Los Angeles, but traveled to co-host “GMA3” with ABC News anchor Rhiannon Ally, who was filling in for Amy Robach In the show’s Times Square studio. And while the duo may not have the same chemistry as Holmes and Robach, “the ratings have been consistent. The numbers are good,” according to an insider.

DeMarco and Rhiannon are not Screwing on the weekend and then coming to work on MondaySo, of course, they won’t have the same energy as TJ and Amy,” the source quipped.

An ABC insider insisted that “no one knows” what will happen with Holmes and Robach. The same source added, “No decision has been taken yet. There can be no new anchor if a decision is not made. Their names are still on display.”

“Nothing is definitive at the moment,” another source familiar with the situation told us, but it’s “very unlikely” that they will return.

“Everything is on the table. Anything is possible. It’s frustrating, however [Robach and Holmes] They prepare for the result.

A representative for ABC and the couple has not commented.