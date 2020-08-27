ABC Premiere Dates Tumble 2020: ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’

ABC is throwing out the script for slide, launching its heavily asterisked new year with an all-unscripted slate that incorporates the return of The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars and Who Wishes to Be a Millionaire, as perfectly as the premiere of the earlier declared Supermarket Sweep reboot hosted by Saturday Night time Reside alumna Leslie Jones.

“We’re privileged to have such a sturdy unscripted slate to launch our to start with wave of programming this fall,” ABC Enjoyment President Karey Burke reported in a statement. “Presenting the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones alongside contemporary, unique episodes of returning demonstrates that viewers have come to know and appreciate is invigorating. And with our scripted series ramping up manufacturing, we search forward to saying more premiere dates pretty soon.”

Scroll down for a total rundown of ABC’s early drop lineup, as perfectly as what is on faucet for late slide (i.e. Grey’s Anatomy, The Excellent Health care provider, black-ish) and midseason — in addition, an generally practical reminder of what’s currently been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiere (now hosted by Tyra Banking institutions)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm Movie star Family members Feud (new episodes)

9 pm Press Your Luck (new episodes)

10 pm Match Video game (new episodes)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8 pm The Bachelorette Period 16 premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

8 pm Shark Tank Time 12 premiere

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

7 pm America’s Funniest Dwelling Films Year 31 premiere

8 pm Grocery store SWEEP

9 pm Who Desires to Be a Millionaire Season 2 premiere

10 pm Card Sharks Time 2 premiere

(The shorter-time period Drop approach for Wednesdays will be introduced at a later on day.)

20/20, American Housewife, Big SKY, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Excellent Medical professional, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Minimal Items, The Rookie, Station 19, Stumptown

$100,000 Pyramid, American Idol, The Bachelor, Call YOUR Mom, For Existence and mixed-ish

The Baker and the Elegance, Bless This Mess, Emergence, Grand Lodge, Youngsters Say the Darndest Items, Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., Reef Break, Schooled and Single Parents

