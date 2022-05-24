About 85,000 Ukrainians have been recruited in France since the start of the direct war

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: “This is a ghost town. It’s so amazing.” Henry Caymanen, a Frenchman, co-founder of the charity Road to Relief Arranges the expulsion of Ukrainian citizens from Siverodonetsk In the Luhansk region (Ukraine). “It’s something post-apocalyptic. All the streets have been destroyed. One of the two collapsed.”He describes.

(Anatoly Stepanov / AFP)

: Hello everyone! I’m glad you came back to follow the afternoon news together. We welcome French Television correspondent Luke Lacroix at 2:30 pm in Moscow. He will answer your questions about the aftermath of the Ukraine war and the conflict. Feel free to send us your questions with the keyword now. Thanks !

: This is the afternoon. In today’s news we present a new idea:

About 85,000 Ukrainians have been evacuated to France since the war began three months ago. Follow our lives.

Dismissed in favor of Luke Besson Has been confirmed On appeal after the rape allegations against the director.

Three cases of monkey flu have been confirmed Have been recorded In France, according to Public Health France.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas landed on the field, fifteen Frenchmen in the courts … Discover the day’s show on Porte d’Auteuil.

Court of Appeal of Paris Is “Sentence correction request rejected” Alain Ferrandi, a member of the Erignok Commando, was sentenced to life in prison.

: Former President of Moldova Igor Dodan, detained by police, suspected of treason and corruption .

: According to a Ukrainian military spokesman, Ukrainian forces are now shelling Russian positions with newly introduced Western artillery systems. Fighting continues to be fierce in much of eastern and southern Ukraine, and much of the fighting will take the form of long-range artillery clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

: Three months after the start of the war in Ukraine, 85,000 Ukrainians are benefiting from an allowance for asylum seekers in France.

: The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for three months. In this case, we publish a series of articles on this topic:

: Q’s victory or, conversely, Moscow’s victory, protracted conflict, successful peace talks … to FranceInfo, Many experts examined different scenarios Upcoming weeks and their probabilities.

: On March 2, twenty African nations abstained from voting at the UN on a resolution calling for an end to the Russian invasion. “These nations refuse to associate themselves with the dictates imposed by the West and show the West that they are no longer masters of the world.”Sylvie Madley, deputy director of Iris, explains. at franceinfo.

: To date, China has never condemned Russia’s attack and refuses to even talk about intervention. “Both countries share the ideology of the New World Order against liberal democracies.” Analysis for franceinfo Valerie Niquet, Chinese expert. But Beijing is careful not to offend its key economic partners, the Americans and Europeans.

: In the West, conflicts have helped strengthen the EU’s security policy, which has long been regarded as the sea snake of European construction. “There was a violent perception on the part of the Europeans that war was back on the continent.”Federico Santobindo, European integration expert explains.

: In three months, the war in Ukraine has exposed the weakness of the international world order established since the end of the Cold War. If the Western camp is united against Russia, other countries refuse to choose one side. Explanations in this article.

: It’s 9 o’clock. In today’s news we present a new idea:

The war in Ukraine has been going on for three months. What are the expected scenes in the coming weeks? Answers in this article.

Three cases of monkey flu have been confirmed Have been recorded In France, according to the French press release on public health.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas landed on the field, fifteen Frenchmen in the courts … Discover the day’s show on Porte d’Auteuil.

#ABAD “Luring”, “persuasion” : Among Republicans, some describe Improper behavior on the part of Damien Abbott.

: Weapons, logistics, cyber security … France is ready for asymmetric conflicts, but not for the war between Russia and Ukraine. Experts analyze what conflicts reveal about our forces and the challenges that await them.

: But Moscow’s threatening talk about nuclear power frightens kyiv and its allies above all else. “Nuclear weapons are also used as a tool of intimidation. “ Soldier and researcher Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier explained in his speech to the Thomas-More Institute. Why stir up this threat? What is the impact of the Russian nuclear attack? How will Westerners behave? I will try to answer all these questions In this article.

: We can assure you right now: Russia certainly has some of the world’s largest nuclear weapons, but visitors could not imagine using them. Hellois Fayette, researcher at Ifri, However, he explained to me that there are two types of nuclear weapons : Strategic weapons, very long range and above all prevent other countries from attacking you; And tactical weapons, which are generally less powerful but are designed for use on the battlefield. If Russia uses nuclear energy in this war, it could be through a tactical strike, probably in Ukraine, he said. There is danger “Very weak, but not zero”.

: Three months after Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, many of you have never dreamed of the outbreak of nuclear war in Europe. A scene in which Russian authorities do not hesitate to provoke in more or less obscure ways Russian state television imagines the devastation of Western Europe. But what are the pros and cons of this situation? What is the Russian discourse about?

(Jeremy Luciani / FranceInfo)



: “The Russian occupiers are trying to show that they will not abandon the occupied territories of the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky spoke in his daily television address as the war entered its fourth month in Ukraine.

: It’s 6 o’clock. In today’s news we present a first point:

The war in Ukraine has been going on for three months. Russian troops are now concentrating their attack on the last pocket of resistance in the Luhansk region of Donbass. “The war will be tough in the coming weeks”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky warned last night.

Who will be contesting from your constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections to be held on June 12 and 19? The answer is now in one click. Using our search engine. It’s simple, just type your address in the bar in the article, click on the magnifying glass and the list will be displayed.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas landed on the field, fifteen Frenchmen in the courts … Discover the day’s show on Porte d’Auteuil.

Damien Abbott, who is accused of raping two women, says he is “Innocent” And Do not plan to leave. The new minister spoke to reporters late in the afternoon from Ain, who is a candidate for the legislature.