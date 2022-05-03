Abundant net profit in the first quarter and a huge loss for Russia

BP boosted shareholder returns after net profit jumped to its highest level in more than a decade.

BP On Tuesday, it reported bumper first-quarter earnings and boosted share buybacks, despite it incurring heavy losses after offloading nearly 20% of its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

The oil and gas giant’s first-quarter base replacement cost profit, which was used as a proxy for net profit, jumped to its highest level in more than a decade at $6.2 billion.

This compares to a profit of $4.1 billion in Fourth quarter and $2.6 billion for First Quarter in 2021. Analysts expected BP to report first-quarter earnings of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The oil and gas giant also announced a $2.5 billion share buyback.

However, BP reported a major loss in the quarter of $20.4 billion. This included a non-cash pre-tax fee of $24 billion and $1.5 billion related to the relinquishment of its stake in Rosneft in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We made the decision to get out of Russia within 96 hours of the invasion, and today you’re seeing the financial implications of that decision,” BP CEO Bernard Looney told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday.

Looney said trading had a “very good” start to the year and net debt – which fell to $27.5 billion – had fallen for the eighth consecutive quarter.

“All in all, in the implicit sense, a good quarter for the company,” he added.

When asked to give more details about how the company plans to extricate itself from Russia, Looney replied, “We’ve been very clear. We announce our intention to leave the country. We made that decision as I said very quickly. And like any ongoing business process, we wouldn’t We comment and prefer not to comment on that this morning.”