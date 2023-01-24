January 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

According to German media, Germany is about to announce the delivery of Leopard tanks to Kiev

Rusty Knowles January 24, 2023 2 min read

Berlin Leopard promises quick results on tanks

Under pressure for days, Germany opened the way on Tuesday to authorize allies to supply Leopard heavy tanks as demanded by Ukraine, vowing to respond. “urgently” At the request of Poland.

In Berlin on Tuesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he was “Allies who have Leopard tanks on standby were openly encouraged to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks. », During the press conference with Jens StoltenbergSecretary General of NATO.

The reports are a step forward for Germany’s position as Olaf Scholes’ government comes under increasing pressure to agree to NATO member states wanting to supply German-made Panther tanks to Ukraine.

So far, Finland and Poland have indicated their willingness to do so. Warsaw wants to build “Coalition of Countries Supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 Tanks”Officially sent a request for this, the receipt of which was confirmed by Berlin on Tuesday. “We will process the request expeditiously as per the procedure provided”A spokesman for the German government promised.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expects a quick response. “Because Germans delay, procrastinate, and act hard to understand”. The head of NATO, for his part, “Clear Message” of The new German Defense Minister, Less than a week in the office. Reiterating the importance of supplying Kiev with more heavy weapons, Mr. Stoltenberg said “faith” There will actually be a solution “soon” Found in tanks.

“Such births do no good” On the other hand, for Russian-German relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Tuesday. “Leaving an Indelible Mark”.

See also  France puts America on the red list due to the progress of the Omigron variant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Live – Ukraine: Five governors and four deputy ministers sacked

January 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

The gray areas surrounding Andriy Medvedev

January 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

LIVE – Poland wants to give Ukraine “its Leopard tanks” despite Berlin’s disapproval

January 23, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

“Everything, Everywhere, At Once” Leads 11 Oscar Nominations: Live Updates

January 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA is testing nuclear missiles that could deliver astronauts to Mars in record time | Mars

January 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Packers are expected to consider trading Aaron Rodgers to the AFC team in 2023, per the report

January 24, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Esports Store Update: New Teams and Goal Bursts | Rocket League®

January 24, 2023 Len Houle