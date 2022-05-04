According to Mariupol Meyer, “fierce fighting” is going on at the Azovstel site

EU option Ban the import of Russian oil And impose new restrictions “Pay full price” Hungarian Victor Orban controls the war in Ukraine for President Vladimir Putin. Budapest announced that the project will not be possible “Not supported in current format”.
⁇ “The first five-year term of Emmanuel Macron in the Costex government will end at midnight on May 13.”Government spokesman Gabriel Attal reported the state president’s remarks during the cabinet meeting.
5:05 p.m. : Hungary’s attitude upsets Ukrainian authorities “If a country in Europe continues to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there would be good reason to say that this country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in Ukrainian territory.”Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba responded in a live video on Twitter.
4:59 p.m. : However an insult was proposed to allow Hungary and Slovakia to continue their purchases from Russia for a period of time because these two countries are surrounded by land and have no contact with the other EU and are totally dependent on supplies through the Trushpa pipeline. But the Hungarian foreign minister said this one year was not enough for Budapest.
4:58 p.m. : Hungary this afternoon rejected a plan for a gradual European embargo on Russian oil “In current form”, Announces the country’s foreign minister. The latter considers such an action “Completely destroys energy security” From the country.
3:15 pm : “Our comrades are brave and defend the fort, but it is very difficult.” Mariupolin Mayor Vadim Poitchenko promises “Fierce fighting” Is going on at the Azovstal site in the city. Moscow promised in the early hours of the afternoon not to attack this huge factory where Ukrainian militants are rooted.
1:44 p.m. : Manprod In the context of the war in Ukraine, some expect a bang by that date. Ukrainian intelligence services now suspect that Moscow is preparing for a military parade on May 9 in the long-besieged port of Mariupol. “The city’s main roads are being cleared of debris, debris and dead bodies, and unexploded ordnance.”Ukrainian intelligence says.
1:30 p.m. : Hello Manprod. Celebrated every year in Russia, May 9, 1945 commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allies. Traditionally, Vladimir Putin has used this date to praise Russia’s place in the international arena and its military might. Every year on May 9 the banquet is a large military parade in the Red Square in Moscow.
1:29 p.m. : Hello. Do you have any information or hypotheses about a possible extension or change of the Ukrainian conflict on May 9? Thank you for your work
12:51 p.m. : Moscow forces besiege and intervene in the site, according to a Kremlin spokesman “Stop trying too soon” Ukrainian militants remain in place to join “Shooting Stages”.
1:15 p.m. : The Kremlin has refused to launch an attack on Azovstel Steelworks this afternoon, which is still controlled by Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol.
12:23 p.m. : This is noon, here’s the point of the news:
PS and LFI are on the verge of agreement for Assembly elections. “He Now there is an agreement in principle Between the “insurgency” and the socialist representatives, Said Adrien Quatennens, deputy of the “rebellion” on franceinfo this morning. The text must now be approved by PS officials.
12:17 p.m. : In Severdonetsk, Ukrainian militants are trying to resist Russian attacks, almost evacuating its civilians. France Information Met one of them, nicknamed “Ninja”.
12:17 p.m. : Russia refuses to allow more than 60 Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, to enter its territory in retaliation for Japan’s sanctions against Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.
12:05 : The European Union is “To” Charles Michael, President of the Council of Europe, who visited the country’s capital, Chisinau, in support of Moldova, announced this afternoon. The statement, issued just days after the attacks in the pro-Russian Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria, raised fears of an escalating conflict outside Ukraine.
11:42 : Another permit for these new retaliatory measures against the Kremlin: the patriotic grill of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, the freezing of assets and a ban on entry into EU borders. The new list of recognized persons, to be recognized by member states, includes 58 people, including several Russian soldiers, but also the wife, daughter and son of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco.
09:19 : Proposed by the European Commission, these new sanctions against Russia must now be ratified by 27 member states. This permit is expected to be available over the weekend.
11:40 am : The embargo also includes plans to exclude three additional Russian banks, including the country’s largest company, Sberbank. Rapid international financial system. By beating “Banks that are essential to the Russian financial system”This will strengthen it “Total loneliness” Ursula van der Leyen explains that it would undermine Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
09:26 : “We will suspend Russian supplies of crude oil and refined products within six months by the end of the year.”
Here is Ursula von der Leyen’s report on Russian oil. He did so when the Sixth Sanctions were tabled in the European Parliament against Moscow.
Brussels proposes a gradual European embargo on Russian oil, declares European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
After the publications of the American press, franceinfo Explain to you why The country’s constitutional right to abortion may soon be overturned by the Supreme Court.
