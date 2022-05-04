According to Mariupol Meyer, “fierce fighting” is going on at the Azovstel site

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: As a reminder, Brussels is proposing to extend existing measures to allow Russia. We are you Explain what these barriers are here. (JEAN-FRANCOIS BADIAS / AP / SIPA)

: “We are always open to additional obstacles.”

US President Joe Biden has said he will discuss “additional” sanctions against Russia with the G7 this week.

La France insoumise and the Socialist Party reach an agreement for assembly elections, compromising on both constituencies and program But for the Socialists, internal approval guarantees that voting is subtle.

EU option Ban the import of Russian oil And impose new restrictions “Pay full price” Hungarian Victor Orban controls the war in Ukraine for President Vladimir Putin. Budapest announced that the project will not be possible “Not supported in current format”.

⁇ “The first five-year term of Emmanuel Macron in the Costex government will end at midnight on May 13.”Government spokesman Gabriel Attal reported the state president’s remarks during the cabinet meeting.

A 38-year-old woman suspected of assaulting a firefighter during a May Day rally will be arraigned in Paris Criminal Court today. The Paris Attorney’s Office announced the televisions to France.

: Hungary’s attitude upsets Ukrainian authorities “If a country in Europe continues to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there would be good reason to say that this country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in Ukrainian territory.”Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba responded in a live video on Twitter.

: However an insult was proposed to allow Hungary and Slovakia to continue their purchases from Russia for a period of time because these two countries are surrounded by land and have no contact with the other EU and are totally dependent on supplies through the Trushpa pipeline. But the Hungarian foreign minister said this one year was not enough for Budapest.

: Hungary this afternoon rejected a plan for a gradual European embargo on Russian oil “In current form”, Announces the country’s foreign minister. The latter considers such an action “Completely destroys energy security” From the country.

: In response to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the European Commission issued a sixth embargo against Russia this morning. We offer you In this article you will find details of activities that have been proposed or already approved since the beginning of the Russian invasion (Even, in some cases, since the annexation of Crimea in 2014).

: “Our comrades are brave and defend the fort, but it is very difficult.” Mariupolin Mayor Vadim Poitchenko promises “Fierce fighting” Is going on at the Azovstal site in the city. Moscow promised in the early hours of the afternoon not to attack this huge factory where Ukrainian militants are rooted.

: Manprod In the context of the war in Ukraine, some expect a bang by that date. Ukrainian intelligence services now suspect that Moscow is preparing for a military parade on May 9 in the long-besieged port of Mariupol. “The city’s main roads are being cleared of debris, debris and dead bodies, and unexploded ordnance.”Ukrainian intelligence says.

: Hello Manprod. Celebrated every year in Russia, May 9, 1945 commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allies. Traditionally, Vladimir Putin has used this date to praise Russia’s place in the international arena and its military might. Every year on May 9 the banquet is a large military parade in the Red Square in Moscow.

: Hello. Do you have any information or hypotheses about a possible extension or change of the Ukrainian conflict on May 9? Thank you for your work

: Germany can enjoy “Troubles” In its oil supply, the German economy minister warned The EU wants to gradually ban Russian oil imports. He also said he expects the price to be available “Significantly increases in 180 days”.

: Moscow forces besiege and intervene in the site, according to a Kremlin spokesman “Stop trying too soon” Ukrainian militants remain in place to join “Shooting Stages”.

: The Kremlin has refused to launch an attack on Azovstel Steelworks this afternoon, which is still controlled by Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol.

The Sixth Sanctions Against Russia were tabled in the European Parliament this morning. These new retaliatory measures against the Kremlin have not yet been adopted in 27. They specifically include. Gradual ban on Russian oil and exclusion of three new Russian banks from the Swift system.

After the publications of the American press, franceinfo Explain to you why The country’s constitutional right to abortion may soon be overturned by the Supreme Court.

: In Severdonetsk, Ukrainian militants are trying to resist Russian attacks, almost evacuating its civilians. France Information Met one of them, nicknamed “Ninja”.

: Russia refuses to allow more than 60 Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, to enter its territory in retaliation for Japan’s sanctions against Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.

: The European Union is “To” Charles Michael, President of the Council of Europe, who visited the country’s capital, Chisinau, in support of Moldova, announced this afternoon. The statement, issued just days after the attacks in the pro-Russian Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria, raised fears of an escalating conflict outside Ukraine.

: Another permit for these new retaliatory measures against the Kremlin: the patriotic grill of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, the freezing of assets and a ban on entry into EU borders. The new list of recognized persons, to be recognized by member states, includes 58 people, including several Russian soldiers, but also the wife, daughter and son of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco.

: Proposed by the European Commission, these new sanctions against Russia must now be ratified by 27 member states. This permit is expected to be available over the weekend.

: The embargo also includes plans to exclude three additional Russian banks, including the country’s largest company, Sberbank. Rapid international financial system. By beating “Banks that are essential to the Russian financial system”This will strengthen it “Total loneliness” Ursula van der Leyen explains that it would undermine Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

: “We will suspend Russian supplies of crude oil and refined products within six months by the end of the year.”



Here is Ursula von der Leyen’s report on Russian oil. He did so when the Sixth Sanctions were tabled in the European Parliament against Moscow.

Brussels proposes a gradual European embargo on Russian oil, declares European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

: Brussels proposes gradual European embargo on Russian oil, European Commission chairman announces Ursula van der Leyen.

: War around Azovstel Steelworks, The last pocket of protest in Mariupol, continues in Ukraine. To researcher Edward Jolly, this plant “The only goal that can be achieved” To the Russian Army by May 9thMilitary Remembrance Day in the country.

: “Half of the Ukrainians who cross the border are children, that is, one child every second, for two months, crosses the borders of his country. (…) This is absolutely necessary.“

In franceinfo, this UNICEF executive returned to Ukraine for expulsion from February 24 this morning.

No white smoke left. Negotiators at PS and La France insoumise did not reach an agreement. Will the talks continue today? Last night, Manuel Bombard (LFI) warned that no.

On the 69th day of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army attacked the Azovstal factory in the strategic port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine. The last pocket of the city’s resistance is being attacked by the Russian military. France Info picks up what you need to remember from yesterday’s fights.