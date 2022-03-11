According to Putin, Kiev has threatened “positive progress” in the talks … an update on the war in Ukraine.

Ground conditions, international reactions, sanctions: an update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zhelensky says the EU ‘needs to do more’ for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the EU should “do more” for Ukraine, after leaders of 27 rejected Ukraine’s hasty entry into the EU the previous day. “You have to go hard. This is not what we expected,” Mr Zelensky said in a video on the Telegram. “Politicians’ decisions must be in line with the mentality of their people, the European people (…) and the European Union must do more for us and for Ukraine.”

Russia is filing charges against Meta for calling for the killing of Russians

Russia announced on Friday that it was prosecuting the meta for “calling for the killing” of Russians after Facebook and Instagram’s parent company relaxed its rules on violent news stories targeting military and Russian leaders.

Russia’s powerful investigative team has said it will launch an investigation into “illegal calls for the killing of Russian citizens by employees of the American company Meta.” The Russian Attorney’s Office has classified the Internet company as an “extremist” organization and called for blocking access to Instagram in the country.

1,500 people died during the siege of Mariupol

Not yet saved by the advance of Russian soldiers, the industrial city of Dnieper, with a population of one million in Dnieper, was the target of experiments on the river, which marked the part between Ukraine’s pro-Russian east and its other parts. Local officials said it killed at least one person.

“There were three airstrikes on the city, a kindergarten, an apartment building and a shoe factory (…) where the fire broke out,” the Ukrainian emergency services said. Along with the parade of its ruined pictures along with Kharkiv (northeast) and Mariupol (southeast), 1,582 people died during its siege, Dnipro stunned, in the setting of burnt buildings, burnt or thrown buildings.

Kiev, “symbol of opposition”

A bomb blast near the Ludsk military airport in northwestern Ukraine has killed at least four Ukrainian soldiers and wounded six others, officials say. Ivano-Frankievsky’s attack in the far west was also targeted. The Russian Defense Ministry said the sites had been “shut down”.

Night airstrikes also hit apartment buildings in Chernivtsi (north), Sumi (north-east) and Kharkiv. The humanitarian situation in areas besieged or threatened by Russian aggression continues to deteriorate.

“Stopped, Depressed”

In the southeast of the country, the Russian military is “concentrating its efforts” on the besieged city of Severdonetsk and Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, according to Ukrainian civil servants. The Russian Air Force on Thursday targeted residential areas “every 30 minutes” and “killed civilians, the elderly, women and children,” Mayor Vadim Botchenko described in a video.

A spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) described the worst situation in the city, with no electricity, water or gas: “People have started fighting for food. Others have been destroyed to get someone else’s car. Petrol has run out,” Sasha Volkov told the media. The town hall says a bomb blast near the city’s Children’s Hospital on Wednesday killed three people and sparked a wave of international condemnation.

Fighting also continues for control of Chernivtsi (north), Kharkiv (northeast) and Mykoliv port (south), with Ukrainian civil servants pointing out that Moscow has attempted to “launch an attack” on the major cities of Zaforoshie and Krivoy Rok. . “The Russian occupiers have been stopped, are depressed and are suffering heavy casualties,” he assured the British Ministry of Defense, adding that “the increasing number of Russian troops involved in the siege (…) of strategic cities will” further slow down Russian progress “.

“Terrorism is considered”

Moscow has promised to open humanitarian corridors daily to allow Ukrainians fleeing fighting to defeat Russia on Thursday, after the first high-level talks between the militants since February 24 – a ceasefire in Turkey. But Ukraine, which has been living in hiding since the bombing of cities besieged by Russian troops, is calling for the establishment of safe avenues within its borders to evacuate civilians.

On Friday “Russian troops did not stop firing. In spite of everything, I decided to send a convoy of vehicles to Mariupol with food, water and medicine (…), but the residents started a tank attack at the point where they had to cross this corridor,” he said in a video released by the president. From the terrorists it is considered terrorism, a shameful act of terrorism, “he said.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, at least 516 civilians have been killed and more than 900 injured in the war in Ukraine, which has thrown more than 2.3 million people into the streets. The balances are probably much lower than the reality. Faced with this situation, the Americans and their allies are trying to help this country by avoiding direct military intervention by NATO member states.

$ 14 billion

The US Congress on Thursday approved a new federal budget, including a shocking $ 14 billion cover for the Ukrainian crisis. Funding that will allow Ukraine to protect its electricity network, counter cyber attacks and equip itself with defensive weapons. The package includes more than $ 2.6 billion in humanitarian aid and more than $ 1 billion in refugee assistance. Gathering at a summit in Versailles near Paris to develop economic and military responses to the shock of the Russian invasion, EU government and government leaders on Thursday rejected Ukraine’s hasty entry into the EU, while opening the door to approach. Relationships.

Allegedly making biological weapons in Ukraine, Mr. At Moscow’s request, which was allegedly denied by Zhelensky, the UN Security Council GMT will meet at 4:00 pm on Friday. Western sanctions continue to rain down on Russia, the assets of seven Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, have been frozen in the UK, a decision involving the suspension of the sale of the Chelsea football club. As a result of the war, the International Monetary Fund will lower its global growth forecast, warning that Russia’s default is no longer “impossible.”