According to Volodymyr Zelensky, excavations continue at Isium

Cover Image: 446 graves have been discovered in a forest located at the western entrance of the city of Isom. For 48 hours, the bodies were carefully exhumed and cataloged by the National Police of Ukraine and forensic doctors. Isium, Ukraine, September 17, 2022. “Samuel Gradakop for the World

“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”