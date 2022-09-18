September 18, 2022

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, excavations continue at Isium

Rusty Knowles September 18, 2022

Cover Image: 446 graves have been discovered in a forest located at the western entrance of the city of Isom. For 48 hours, the bodies were carefully exhumed and cataloged by the National Police of Ukraine and forensic doctors. Isium, Ukraine, September 17, 2022. “Samuel Gradakop for the World

  • Czech Presidency of the European Union It then called for the creation of a special international court on Saturday 17 September Hundreds of buried bodies were found A town recaptured from the Russians in eastern Ukraine is near Izioum, where fighting continues. “On the 21ste century, such attacks on civilians are unthinkable and brutal”Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, the country that holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said on Twitter on Saturday.
  • Ukrainian authorities announced on Friday Bodies of 450 civilians bearing signs of violent death and torture Buried in a tree on the outskirts of Izioum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement in his daily address on Saturday evening “Excavation continues”. “New evidence of torture found”he added.
  • Ukrainian Human Rights Officer Dmytro Lubinets spoke “Often More than a thousand Ukrainian citizens were tortured and killed in the liberated territories”.
  • The United States and the European Union took the Russian leadership to task and expressed their outrage. Moscow must do “responsibility”, European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell assured. European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen has said she wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to appear before the International Court of Justice for war crimes.
  • For his part, US President Joe Biden once again warned his Russian counterpart Against the use of chemical or nuclear weapons In Ukraine. “It will change the course of war like it never has since World War II. (…) Don’t, don’t, don’t”He pressed Mr Biden on CBS, promising to respond “Because of this” If this action is taken by the United States.
  • Fighting and shelling continue as Ukrainian forces seize thousands of square kilometers of Western-armed land thanks to a counteroffensive in the northeast. In KubianskJournalists from Agence France-Presse noted that clashes with the Russian army stationed on the eastern side of the Oscil River, resumed by Ukrainian forces last week, continued.
  • There was a thermal power station “Bombed by Russian Invaders” On Saturday morning in Mykolaivka, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region (East), indicated on Telegram that Ukrainian firefighters were working to put out the fire and that the blast had caused water cuts.
  • Russian Army, It denies targeting civilian infrastructure or residential areas, saying it has carried out strikes “High Precision” Against Ukrainian positions Mykolaiv and Karkiv regions.
  • The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was reconnected to the Ukrainian grid, This makes it possible to protect the cooling of installations, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Saturday. Clashes between Russians and Ukrainians near the plant in recent weeks have led to the shutdown of all its reactors.
