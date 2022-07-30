According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the bombing of Olenivka prison was a “deliberate Russian war crime”.

Solène L’Hénoret, Marie Pouzadoux and Alexandre Priam hosted the live show

Cover Image: Bodies were burned after a bomb attack at Olenivka prison in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the origin of which has not been determined. July 29, 2022. Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky qualified as “Deliberate Russian War Crime” Friday’s bombing of a prison in the east of his country, which, according to him, “More than 50 dead”. “Today I received information about the attack of the occupiers on Olenivka in the Donetsk region. This is a deliberate Russian war crime Deliberate Mass Murder of Ukrainian Prisoners of War” He said in his daily message.

For the first time since February 15 Anthony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov Diplomatic leaders of the United States and Russia, Had a phone interview . The US official accused Russia of preparing "bad referendums" to "disprove" that people living in these Ukrainian territories "try to be part of Russia". Before adding that the world will "never" recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkov According to the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov, it was hit by Russian shelling on Friday morning.

According to the city’s mayor Ihor Terekhov, it was hit by Russian shelling on Friday morning. A Russian bomber attacked a bus stop Mykolaiv, and at least five people were killed and more than ten injured. The mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevich announced telegram.

At the very least Forty Ukrainian prisoners of war A Ukrainian bomber killed and wounded 130 on Friday at a prison in the city of Olenivka, captured by the Russian army during the battle for Mariupol, said Danil Besonov, a spokesman for pro-Russian separatists in the Donetsk region. telegram. The Queue Army, for its part, denied the allegation.

In most of the Ukrainian territory, The Russian military's shelling continued unabated on Thursday . Thus, at least five people were killed and twenty-five injured, including twelve soldiers, in a strike on two hangars in Grobyvnitsky, in the Kirovohrad region (in the center of the country), announced the governor of the administrative region Andriy Rykovich. A total of eight people died and thirty were injured.

With his intervention Video Every Thursday evening, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky Thank you "U.S. Senators unanimously approved Resolution Call on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Thank you “U.S. Senators unanimously approved Resolution Call on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova again denounced the conflict and was fined. He was fined 50,000 rubles (800 euros), famous for interrupting a television news broadcast with a poster against the Russian invasion. “Respect” of the Russian Armed Forces.

