Activist Ala Abdul El-Fatta ends his hunger strike

In this September 22, 2014 photo, activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah greets people before a lecture at the American University in Cairo. Nariman El-Mofty / AB

British-Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah has written to his family. “No more hunger strike”His sister Mona Chief announced on Tuesday, November 15. Posted by the latter A photograph of a letter given to his mother in the prison where his brother is incarcerated.

” Most importantly, I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday (…) So bring a cake and stuff”Can be read in this letter dated Monday and posted on Twitter. “I called off my strike. I will explain everything on Thursday”He continues.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, prominent activist and blogger, Sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 for spreading false news Started on April 2nd. The hunger strike lasted for 220 daysIn protest against his imprisonment and the conditions of his detention.

We received a letter dated yesterday from @alaa saying he has ended his hunger strike and he will explain… https://t.co/E55z30xqef — Monasosh (@Mona Chief)

The pro-democracy blogger ate just 100 calories a day for seven months before quitting on November 2. On November 6, at the start of COP27 in Egypt, he decided not to drink. On Monday, the Egyptian protester’s family He announced that he had found “proof of life”.. “Aala is alive, says she drank water again on November 12”His other sister Sana Saif shared In a tweet.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers At COP27, the stark shadow of famed Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah on hunger strike