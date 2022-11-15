November 15, 2022

Activist Ala Abdul El-Fatta ends his hunger strike

Rusty Knowles November 15, 2022 2 min read

British-Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah has written to his family. “No more hunger strike”His sister Mona Chief announced on Tuesday, November 15. Posted by the latter A photograph of a letter given to his mother in the prison where his brother is incarcerated.

Most importantly, I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday (…) So bring a cake and stuff”Can be read in this letter dated Monday and posted on Twitter. “I called off my strike. I will explain everything on Thursday”He continues.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah, prominent activist and blogger, Sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 for spreading false news Started on April 2nd. The hunger strike lasted for 220 daysIn protest against his imprisonment and the conditions of his detention.

The pro-democracy blogger ate just 100 calories a day for seven months before quitting on November 2. On November 6, at the start of COP27 in Egypt, he decided not to drink. On Monday, the Egyptian protester’s family He announced that he had found “proof of life”.. “Aala is alive, says she drank water again on November 12”His other sister Sana Saif shared In a tweet.

The world with AFP

