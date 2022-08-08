August 9, 2022

Actor ‘Grease’ deemed Eddie Disen mentally unfit for criminal trial

Roxanne Bacchus August 8, 2022 2 min read

representative of “grease” Eddie Disney Mentally unfit to stand trial and must remain in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health, according to a court order.

Disney faces charges related to his arrest in April for trespassing and burglary Maryland house.

Plaintiffs since then changed his accusations of assault and disorderly conduct, according to an order obtained by TMZ on Monday.

Disney, 65, was filmed getting into his neighbor’s cars without their consent earlier this year. He also allegedly tried to open the neighbours’ front door, even though one of the women asked him to leave.

Chris Rock Brothers Challenge Will Be Small In The Boxing Match After The Oscars Slap

Eddie Disen was arrested for burglary in April 2022.
(Allegany County Sheriff’s Office)

Los Angeles - June 16: The movie "fat"Directed by Randall Kleiser. Seen here, T-Birds prank on Eugene (wearing glasses and tie), played by Eddie Deisen. Initial release of the film in theaters June 16, 1978. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (CBS photo via Getty Images)

Los Angeles – June 16: Grease, directed by Randall Kleiser. Seen here, T-Birds prank on Eugene (wearing glasses and tie), played by Eddie Deisen. Initial release of the film in theaters June 16, 1978. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (CBS photo via Getty Images)
(CBS via Getty Images)

Deezen is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the original “Grease” films.

The embattled actor initially faced accusations of harassment over an incident on social media in 2021. He posted a lengthy talk on Facebook about a server at a local restaurant, Kara Lachbog. Disney criticized her appearance, calling it “attentional with”.

However, the woman responded with a post of her own on Twitter.

See also  Kang Dynasty directed by Destin Daniel Creighton (exclusive) - The Hollywood Reporter

“Eddie Deezen is a CREEP who comes to my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers about my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup, he leaves. — the old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me I’m losing my mind,” he wrote Lachbogh.

