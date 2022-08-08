Actor ‘Grease’ deemed Eddie Disen mentally unfit for criminal trial

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

representative of “grease” Eddie Disney Mentally unfit to stand trial and must remain in the custody of the Maryland Department of Health, according to a court order.

Disney faces charges related to his arrest in April for trespassing and burglary Maryland house.

Plaintiffs since then changed his accusations of assault and disorderly conduct, according to an order obtained by TMZ on Monday.

Disney, 65, was filmed getting into his neighbor’s cars without their consent earlier this year. He also allegedly tried to open the neighbours’ front door, even though one of the women asked him to leave.

Chris Rock Brothers Challenge Will Be Small In The Boxing Match After The Oscars Slap

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

Deezen is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the original “Grease” films.

The embattled actor initially faced accusations of harassment over an incident on social media in 2021. He posted a lengthy talk on Facebook about a server at a local restaurant, Kara Lachbog. Disney criticized her appearance, calling it “attentional with”.

However, the woman responded with a post of her own on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

“Eddie Deezen is a CREEP who comes to my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers about my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup, he leaves. — the old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me I’m losing my mind,” he wrote Lachbogh.