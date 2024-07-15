James B. Sicking, known for his roles as Lieutenant Howard Hunter in “Hill Street Blues“And the father of the main character in”Doogie HowserDr. Mohamed Abu El-Ezz passed away at the age of 90.

Sikking died Saturday of complications from dementia, his manager Cynthia Synder said in a statement Sunday evening.

“Over a remarkable career, Seaking’s sultry face has given us drama, comedy, tragedy, and hilarious farce,” Snyder shared. diverse“His career spanned more than six decades in television, film and on stage.”

Sikking gained wide fame for his portrayal of Howard Hunter on the NBC police series Hill Street Blues, which ran from 1981 to 1987. He was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1984 for his portrayal of the dapper, pipe-smoking lieutenant.

After “Hill Street Blues”, Sikking played Dr. David Howser, the father of Doogie Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), on every season of the ABC medical comedy series from 1989 to 1993.

He again portrayed police officer Steven Bochco, co-creator of “Hill Street Blues” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” in the CBS miniseries “Brooklyn South” (1997–1998).

Early in his career, Sikking made guest appearances on television series such as Perry Mason, General Hospital, The Outer Limits, The Fugitive, Raw Hide, Bonanza, Ironside, Starsky & Hutch, and The Rockford Files, before becoming a regular guest star on Hill Street Blues. In 2004, he appeared in two episodes of HBO’s Crip Your Enthusiasm.

On the film front, he is best known for his portrayal of Captain Styles in the 1984 film Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, directed by and starring Leonard Nimoy, and as the FBI Director in the 1993 legal thriller The Pelican Brief, directed by Alan J. Pakula. His other film credits include Point Blank, Made of Honor, Fever Pitch, Charo!, Final Approach, Ordinary People, Terminal Man, and Von Ryan’s Express. He has worked on four films directed by Peter Hyams: Capricorn One, Outland, Star Room, and Narrow Margin.

James Barry Sikking (named after the author of “Peter Pan”) was the youngest of five children, born on March 5, 1934, in Los Angeles to Andy and Sue Sikking. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in theater arts from UCLA, where he met Florine Kaplan, his wife of over 60 years.

Sikking is survived by his wife, son Andrew (Paula), daughter Dr. Emily Sikking (Mallory “Chip” Melm), and four grandchildren, Lola and Gemma Sikking, Hugh and Madeline “Maddie” Melm.