Actor says Anne Heck is “not expected to survive”

Actress Ann Heck remained in a coma and was not expected to survive her injuries Car accident last weekAccording to a statement, the publisher released her on Thursday evening on behalf of her family and friends.

Ms Heshe, 53, was seriously injured on August 5 when a Mini Cooper crashed into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, authorities said. The family statement said she had suffered a severe brain injury from lack of oxygen and was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.

“It has always been her choice to donate her organs and she is kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the statement said.