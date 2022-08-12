Actor says Anne Heck is “not expected to survive”

Actress Ann Heck remained in a coma and was not expected to survive her injuries Car accident last weekAccording to a statement, the publisher released her on Thursday evening on behalf of her family and friends.
Ms Heshe, 53, was seriously injured on August 5 when a Mini Cooper crashed into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, authorities said. The family statement said she had suffered a severe brain injury from lack of oxygen and was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.
“It has always been her choice to donate her organs and she is kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the statement said.
The accident caused a fire that took 59 firefighters to put out more than an hour. Los Angeles Fire Department said. Authorities said Ms Heche was the only person in the car.
On Monday, another representative, Michael A. McConnell, told Reuters Ms Heche had not regained consciousness shortly after the accident.
In 1991, Mrs. Heche won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Young Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as the Righteous and Evil twins in the NBC television series Another World.
She starred in many famous Hollywood movies of the late 1990s, including “Donnie Brasco”, “Wag the Dog” and “Six Days Seven Nights”. She went on to do television roles, including “Men in the Trees” in 2006 and “Hong” in 2009, and Performed on Broadwayand starring in “Proof” in 2002 and “Twentieth Century” in 2004, for which she was nominated by Tony.
She has several projects in post production, According to IMDb, including the movie “Supercell” with Alec Baldwin and the HBO show “The Idol”. She had recently finished filming for “Girl in Room 13”, a lifelong movie set to premiere in September, I mentioned miscellaneous.
