Actor Tamayo Perry dies after being attacked by a shark

Rescue swimmer Tamayo Perry, who starred in the films “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Charlie’s Angels 2,” has been killed after a shark attack in Hawaii.

Actor Tamayo Perry plays the surfing icon in Hawaii Pirates of the Caribbean: On the Fountain of YouthHe died at the age of 49 on Sunday, June 23, after being attacked by a shark off the island of Mokua’a in Hawaii. According to Anglo-Saxon media.

Sportsman who played Charlie’s Angels: Angels Unleashed! And Blue Crushand a rescue swimmer who was pronounced dead when help arrived, the Honolulu Emergency Department said.

Curt Lager, president of the Rescue Swimmers of Honolulu, said Tamayo Perry was “a beloved rescue swimmer.”

“He’s well known in the area. He’s a world-renowned surfing pro.”

“A Tragic Loss”

Tamayo began his career as a rescue swimmer in July 2016. “His good humor was infectious and people loved him so much – and he returned it fivefold,” Kurt Lager said.

Honolulu’s mayor, Rick Blanciardi, also paid tribute: “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and he was highly respected,” said the city councilman, noting that his death represented “a tragic loss.”