Adani China returns from New Year’s, CSI 300, New Zealand trading

Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh on Monday said he was confident Adani projects The following public offer will be fully subscribed.

Secondary stock sales of $2.5 billion Defeat overwhelmed him By nearly $48 billion, share prices of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries fell for the second consecutive session after the short-selling Hindenburg accused the conglomerate of having “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme for decades.”

The value of Adani Enterprises has not changed “just because” of stock price volatility, Singh said in an interview with CNBC-TV18, an affiliate of CNBC, adding that it lies instead in its “ability to incubate new business.”

He added that the Hindenburg Report was “a lie”, and that the timing of the report was “a sham”.

Adani group published a prolonged response of more than 400 pages to Hindenburg’s report over the weekend, saying it would exercise its rights to “pursue remedies” to protect stakeholders “in front of all relevant authorities.”

Hindenburg Sabah on Monday described the group’s response as “bloated” and claimed it “ignores every major allegations” against the group that it has raised.

– Jihe Lee