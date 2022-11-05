Additional electricity restrictions in Kiev and other regions

Cover Image: In Kyiv, October 31, 2022. Andrew Kravchenko/AP

On Friday, November 4, Washington accused Moscow of trying to subjugate the Ukrainians by forcing them into submission. "freeze" Winter is approaching. G7 countries should develop "Coordinating Mechanism" In order to fix the infrastructure that allows water and electricity supply. Providing water pumps, heaters, housing containers, toilets, beds, blankets or tents would also be a question.

However, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Khmyhal gave the assurance on Friday "Nearly half of all buildings in Ukraine are heated. These are schools, kindergartens, hospitals, apartment buildings (…). In Kyiv, 78% of buildings are currently heated.. According to him, the gas reserves will be enough to survive the winter.

On the front, it is in the east of the country, especially " In the Donbass, Bagmouth and Soleder"That fights "Too Violent" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday evening. "We hold our positions"However, in the Russian teams, according to him, he emphasized significant losses.

"During the day, the Russian aggressors fired three missiles and conducted five airstrikes and two multiple rocket launchers" According to the staff of the Ukrainian forces in Lviv (west), Kharkiv (northeast), Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhia (south).

Kyiv is determined "Sentenced" they "Outtakes" Residents of the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, where Russia operates "Forced Mass Migration" . They are taking place in Crimea and in the east (administrative regions of Luhansk and Donetsk annexed by Russia), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that these population movements are continuing in proportion "Over 5,000" People per day.

Given this scenario, the US will finance the modernization of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles. As part of the roughly $400 million project, the US president's national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, announced during a meeting in Kyiv with Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Red Square for the Day of National Unity, Vladimir Putin on Friday November 4 appreciated this help from the West. " Geopolitical objectives It has nothing to do with the interests of the Ukrainian people." But the target "Weaken, disfigure and destroy Russia".

Exports of grain from Ukrainian ports resumed on ThursdayAfter Russia's return to the agreement on a humanitarian corridor.

