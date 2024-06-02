Adele silences homophobic hecklers during Las Vegas show, reiterates support for LGBTQ+ community

Adeleknown for its unwavering support for the party LGBTQ+ communitymade headlines once again after fiercely defending the community during her latest appearance Las vigas Offer accommodation in Caesars Palace Hotel.

The 36-year-old British singer did not back down when an audience member interrupted her “Weekend with Adele” Performance with a homophobic note.

Adele to homophobic audience: Are you stupid?

The incident occurred during Adele She was sitting at her piano, performing a heartfelt piece of music.

When someone in the audience shouted “Pride is bad” Adele The reaction was swift and violent.

She responded from the stage angrily at this comment: “Are you stupid? Don’t be so silly. If you don’t have something nice to say, just shut up, okay?”

Her emotional reaction was met with loud cheers and applause from the supportive audience.

This incident serves as a reminder Adele Long-term alliance with LGBTQ+ community.

like Pride month Launched on June 1, the singer’s response underscores her dedication to advocating and uplifting LGBTQ+ Individually.

Adele once performed a same-sex wedding

Adele The history of support for the LGBTQ+ community is well documented.

Last year, during her stay, she celebrated Pride month By wearing a stunning black dress decorated with a rainbow flag train and Pride confetti.

In 2016, she paid tribute to the victims Nabd nightclub massacreAn entire presentation is dedicated to those affected by the tragedy.

“The LGBTQ community, they are like my soulmates since I was very young, so I was very influenced by them.” she said at the time.

I hit it in 2011 “I set fire to the rain” It has also been embraced as a “gay anthem,” A song she specifically crafted after a gay friend suggested her previous work wasn’t enough of a queer anthem.

over the years, Adele She received many messages from fans expressing how her music gave them the courage to come out and be themselves.

I once shared with Out magazine, “I get a lot of messages from people telling me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and they feel really comfortable with who they are, which I love.”

Adele Commitment b LGBTQ+ rights It extends beyond her music.

In 2018, she became an ordained minister officiating at the wedding of her comedian friend Alan CarrAnd his wife.

Carr He referred to a special day, describing Adele like “surprising” Pointing out her generosity in covering all wedding costs.