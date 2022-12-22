Admiral Kuznetsov, Russia’s only aircraft carrier, caught fire

The Russian flagship continues to suffer setbacks, with its first fire in 2019 since the loss of the floating bridge on which it sits. The Black Series continues with this new disaster, admittedly small.

l’Admiral Kuznetsov Certainly cannot escape its cursed ship status. The fire on board the ship on Thursday was admittedly minor and was quickly brought under control Only a Russian aircraft carrier, announced the Zvezdochka shipyard located in Murmansk, northern Russia. “A fire broke out on boardAdmiral KuznetsovIt is located in the dry dock of the Zvezdochka shipyard“The naval agency explained, as quoted by the Russian news agency TASS.

According to the businessman, this incident, which caused no casualties or damage, was an event, if not another incident in the life of the Russian Navy flagship, which was admitted into active service in 1991, the year of the fall. Soviet Union. Not always strictly maintained, theHeavy aircraft carrier» He has traveled little in his thirty years of life, and has never been Used in overseas operations only in 2016 During the war in Syria. His mission ended in disaster with the accidental loss of two fighter jets, a Sukhoi 33 and a MiG-29 – while his passage from the Barents Sea to the Mediterranean Sea was so ridiculous at the time as a trail of black smoke. through its ancient boilers.

Earlier in 2019 there was a big fire

In 2018 and despite his already advanced age, TheAdmiral Kuznetsov Zvezdochka began a long modernization because Moscow had no alternative in considering withdrawal from active service. The 60,000-ton vessel was still called upon for extended service as a Russian aircraft carrier. But the setbacks didn’t end after his Syrian deployment. On October 30, 2018, a 300-meter-long floating bridge PD-50 sank in Kola Bay.Admiral Kuznetsov Of course it wasn’t pulled down, but the crash caused major damage and the death of a crew member. In December 2019, There was a huge fire on the shipAgain leading to significant destruction, as well as the death of two people.

The fire reported by Tass this Thursday will certainly not have the same consequences as the previous ones, but it testifies to the structural problems of Russian shipyards in terms of safety. Especially the Corvette on December 17, 2021 Provornyy Flames have been extinguished under construction at the Severnaya Werf shipyard in St. Petersburg, with a delay of at least five years to be accepted by the Russian Navy.

Read moreWith its new Belgorod submarine, Russia can deploy the Poseidon nuclear torpedo.

A delay in modernizationAdmiralKuznetsov Most from 2018, return to service will not take place before 2024. Especially since the PD-50 changed the pontoon bridge loss table to the right. Since Russia did not have a dry dock large enough to accommodate its flagship, it urgently needed to build one in the port of Murmansk. The aircraft carrier, after months in the open, is ready to resume service by the end of 2022, it was announced on Wednesday. Rare good news… it’s gone with this new fire.

The curse ofAdmiral Kuznetsov keep going But Moscow is keen to retain its status as one of the world’s few naval air forces and to maintain its limited capabilities in this area. The technologies used on board the Red Star – oil-burning boilers, no catapult systems for aircraft – were long outdated. They will always be on the receiving end of its modernization, which does not promise to be revolutionary and above all to let the ship run, which has never really been the case. But this revival can only work if the black streak of demands doesn’t continue… which doesn’t seem to be succeeding.

