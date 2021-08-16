August 18, 2021

Afghanistan: Taliban victory slogan from the Presidential Palace in Kabul

Rusty Knowles August 16, 2021 1 min read

These are the pictures that will end the attack in just ten days across Afghanistan. In a live broadcast on the Al Jazeera television channel, Taliban militants announced their victory on Sunday, August 15, inside the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul, by President Ashraf Ghani.

“Our country was liberated in Afghanistan and Mujahideen won”, He welcomed the rebels from the palace in Al Jazeera. An official is said to have said Arab Channel Reporter U.S. detainees who spent eight years in Guantanamo Bay were considered al-Qaeda allies. Armed with arms or wooden desks, the Taliban were filmed walking in the corridors of the official building, announcing their victory in tears or setting up in large golden armored chairs. Around a table, the militants recited the Koran, according to the same pictures (see below). At the end of this Sunday evening, the Taliban flag can be seen hovering above the Presidential Palace.

At the same time, the evacuation of foreign nationals and diplomats from the safe Kabul airport continued on military planes. Hundreds of people gathered inside the airport this Sunday evening, although commercial flights were suspended until further notice. These pictures, In the hope that the Taliban can now flee the country.

