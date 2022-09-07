Located 150 km from Khao, Thaladae is a strategic point of confluence between the spheres of influence of various armed groups.

Jihadists linked to the Islamic State group captured a strategic area on Tuesday, September 6. Northern Mali At the cost of fierce fighting that has pledged allegiance to other armed groups and rival jihadists in the region Al QaedaA local elected official, a regional manager and an interlocutor were pointed out on the spot.

Talataye, about 150 km from Kaohsiung, has been the scene of regular fighting since Mali’s conflict began in 2012, given its location at the confluence of various armed groups’ spheres of influence. No human toll was available on Wednesday morning’s fighting.

Tuesday’s fighting illustrates a desire for territorial expansion recently shown by men affiliated with the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), which has been increasing operations beyond territory already under its control.

These conflicts have pitted ISGS fighters against a number of actors that are still poorly defined because of the difficulty of accessing information in this desert region. But rival jihadists from the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM, an al-Qaeda affiliate) were among their opponents, according to AFP sources. The nature of the relationship between GSIM militants and other opponents of EIGS could not be clarified.

Jihadis came on motorcycles

GSIM is installed in very individual bushes. French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was abducted in Kaohsiung in 2021, was there for an interview with a separate GSIM commander. There are also fighters from the pro-Movement de salut de l’Azawad (MSA) group and former rebels from the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA), which fought the Malian government before signing a peace accord in 2015. in the area.

“EIGS people arrived on motorcycles this afternoon and the fight lasted for three hours“, an MSA fighter who took part in the fighting and contacted by satellite phone before returning to AFP on Tuesday evening. ISGS fightersHe took it separatelyAt dusk, he said.

A local elected official confirmed to AFP “Town Hall and City respectivelywere in the hands of EIGS on Wednesday morning. Thaladaye basically consists of a cluster of hamlets with thousands of inhabitants. A security official in Gao confirmed the clashes “between jihadist groupsAll spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety and the sensitivity of these issues.

The Thaladaye region, like most of the country, is beyond government control. Mali’s military said in a statement Tuesday evening that “Offensive intelligenceBy plane over Thaladaye. The military regime in Mali, which has been in power since 2020, has consistently claimed to have cornered the jihadists in self-defense. “Thanks to the offensive operations carried out, our armed forces have achieved decisive victories against obscure groups. These measures allowed the state to reassert its authority over a large part of the national territory.“, announced the Head of Diplomacy, Abdulla Diop, on Tuesday.

