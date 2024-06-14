After Giorgia Meloni’s opposition from Italy, the right to abortion will be absent from new G7 pledges.

The United States, France and the European Union wanted to keep the term “access to safe and legal abortion” adopted in Japan by 2023 in the summit’s final declaration.

This has become the focus of the G7 summit in Italy. According to the draft final declaration discussed by AFP on Friday 14 June, the right to abortion will not be included in the commitments of the G7 countries. At issue: Italy’s opposition to presiding over this edition of the organized summit Borgo Egnasia. Against the backdrop of tensions between the head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, and Emmanuel Macron.

The decision marks a significant change from the last summit in Hiroshima, Japan in 2023. The report adopted at its end showed the unity of the G7 countries. “Access to safe and legal abortion and post-abortion care services”.

The issue led to a standoff behind the scenes on Thursday and Friday. The United States, France and the European Union, in particular, wanted to keep these words. Even Paris wanted to strengthen it. But Georgia Meloni, leader of the ultraconservative party and rotating chair of the G7, flatly refused to rewrite it in black and white.

“We reiterate our commitment from the Leaders’ Declaration in Hiroshima “For universal, adequate, affordable and quality access to health services for women, including sexual and reproductive rights and comprehensive health for all”The draft text consulted by AFP simply states.

When journalists questioned the absence of the word “abortion”, Emmanuel Macron said: “sorry” All inside “respectable” A principle derived from “Sovereign Choice” Italians. “We don’t have the same choices. France has integrated women’s right to abortion, the freedom to dispose of one’s body, into its constitution.”He said.

“It’s a big mistake” of “Campaign using a prestigious forum like the G7”Giorgia Meloni, referring to the approach of the early legislative elections decided by the French president, said that after a European referendum, the far right gained strength in Italy and France.