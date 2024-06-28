After his disastrous debate, can Joe Biden still be replaced?

Joe Biden’s performance has sown a wave of panic in the Democratic Party camp, which is increasingly skeptical of its candidate, according to the US press. But replacing the outgoing president promises to be tricky.

The US press reported this Friday that the first face-to-face meeting of the US presidential campaign has sowed panic among Democrats. At times disoriented and on many occasions faltering, outgoing President Joe Biden has given no assurances about his physical fitness and mental acuity, prompting more doubts than ever about his ability to govern for another four years if re-elected. Critics and democracy activists were not wrong. “Whether he should continue will be discussed.”, said on CNN David Axelrod is a former advisor to US President Barack Obama. “I want Biden to reflect on his performance in this debate and announce his decision to withdraw from the race.”Added by editor The New York Times Nicholas Kristof.

Insisting on that, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to put out the fire “The outcome of the debate was strong” One though “Slow Start” And a call to attention “below” and not form. The damage to the Democratic camp seems to have been done… but with the presidential election less than five months away, time is running out to find a viable replacement for the outgoing president’s nominee. And it is difficult to appoint a replacement within this time frame.

Replacement is not possible unless returned

The rules of the Democratic Party do not leave much room for maneuver. Joe Biden crushed the primaries that began last January, winning 3,900 delegates out of 4,000. The outgoing president has yet to invest. It will officially take place during the Democratic Convention in Chicago, August 19-22. Delegates who voted for him during the primaries will officially invest him on this occasion.

In fact, Joe Biden can only be replaced if he recuses himself, which doesn’t seem appropriate right now. The Charter of the Democratic National Committee provides several provisions in case of incapacity, but “I don’t know who can implement this procedure”American political expert Nicholas Bacharan explains. “Nobody dares to be hostile against the President”she adds.

However, if he withdraws, the cards will be completely reshuffled during the Chicago convention. “Representatives will once again be free to support the candidate of their choice.”Says Nicole Bacharan. “So there will be an open convention with several rounds of voting, lobbying in backrooms…”, predicts the political scientist. Not since 1976, during the Republican convention between Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

Which successor?

The question of a successor arises, who should succeed in establishing himself in the shortest possible time. The natural candidate is Kamala Harris. “If He Quits, Joe Biden Will Support It”, promises Nicole Bacharan. In recent weeks, former candidate Hillary Clinton Made several public appearances, raising the prospect of a possible nomination. “It’s ridiculous: she’s not old enough now, she’s had the chance twice already”, the political scientist recalled. Michelle Obama, whose name comes up most often? “The Imagination of Panicked Democrats”.

If Joe Biden steps down, the spotlight will no doubt return to three Democratic governors. California, Gavin Newsom, Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois, Jay Robert Pritzker. “They are the heavyweights in the party.”Nicole Bacharan, before getting angry, notes: “But they do not have national popularity, but it is necessary for the presidential election”.