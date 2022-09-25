After Malone is hospitalized with ‘stabbing pain’, he cancels the concert

A week after falling into a hole on stage while performing, Post Malone canceled a Saturday night concert in Boston, saying he was in the hospital with trouble breathing and “stabbing pain.” This was the second hospital visit in about a week for the 27-year-old rapper, whose full name is Austin Richard Post. After the accident at the St. Louis Enterprises Center on September 17, he was treated for bruised ribs, According to an Instagram post from his manager. “All good,” Malone said on Twitter afterwards.

But he said he woke up on Saturday to “cracking sounds” on the right side of his body.

“I have trouble breathing and there is like a stabbing pain when I breathe or move,” Malone Posted in social media posts About 30 minutes before the concert begins. “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

He said tickets will be valid for a rescheduled concert in preparation, apologizing for not being able to perform on Saturday. The venue, TD Garden, had announced minutes earlier that the concert had been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances” and fans must reserve tickets for a new date.

Video shot From the accident the artist was shown holding the hands of fans during the performance of “Circles”. He turned and walked to the middle of the platform, then stepped into an open area and fell, seemingly picking himself up with an upper body. He rolled out of the hatch and lay on his back. The music stopped.

Paramedics helped Mallon off the stage, but he later returned and continued the show.

in video The rapper, who shared it on Twitter the next day, said the opening on the stage is intended to allow the instruments to be taken down. Falling through it “made me feel good, it made me feel good,” he said, adding that he received painkillers at the hospital.

Malone thanked fans for their support and pledged to continue the tour.

In his letter Saturday announcing the cancellation of the Boston show, he said he felt “terrible, but I promise I’ll make it up to you.”