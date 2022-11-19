November 19, 2022

After the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco, the Justice Department is reportedly investigating Ticketmaster

Roxanne Bacchus November 19, 2022 1 min read

The Department of Justice has reached out to venues and “players in the ticket market” in recent months to ask about the company’s practices, according to The New York Times, which means that the probe is ahead of this week’s disaster. Justice Department spokesman Arlene Morales declined to comment.

Live Nation issued a response to antitrust concerns in a post on their website It argues that its practices are not anti-competitive. “The DOJ itself recognized the competitive nature of the concert promotion business at the time of the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger,” the post reads. “This dynamic has not changed.”

Many government officials have Live Nation and Ticketmaster in their sights, too. Both attorneys general in North Carolina and Tennessee Investigation Ticket Master. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, wrote a letter to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapinoe (PDF) on Wednesday expressing “serious concerns” about competition in the ticketing industry. and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted Tuesday That “Ticketmaster is a monopoly” he called for dismantling it and Live Nation.

Update, November 19, 11:58 a.m. ET: Updated to add a response from Ticketmaster on their website.

